BLOG: Jarventie ready for second NHL opportunity after overcoming injuries

“I feel like as the year has gone on, I’ve kind of got my legs underneath me again. I feel more confident skating and making plays, and it's elevated my game," Roby Jarventie said.

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By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – “I always knew if I stayed healthy, I'd have a chance,” said forward Roby Jarventie. “I’m just really happy to be here and just enjoying every day.”

Earlier this season, recent call-up Roby Jarventie couldn’t play in back-to-back games with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors because of his injury history, having faced two separate long-term injuries in recent seasons at only 23 years old while a member of the Senators and Oilers’ organizations.

But flash forward to Friday, and the Finnish forward stood in the Oilers dressing room at Rogers Place ready to make an impact with the Oilers when called upon after steadily working his way back to being fully healthy while ramping up his production to earn a deserved second opportunity in the NHL.

“There were definitely times I didn't know if I was going to be able to play hockey again,” he added. “ So as I said, I’m grateful for every day I'm able to do this.”

Roby discusses his call-up from Bakersfield after Friday's practice

The 23-year-old was called up from Condorstown on an emergency basis on Thursday morning after news of Leon Draisaitl’s absence for the rest of the regular season. He’s long been overdue for a chance in Edmonton after recording 36 points (17 goals) in 52 AHL games in Bakersfield this season – the most he’s played since posting 30 points (16G, 14A) in 40 games for the Belleville Senators back in 2022-23.

Acquired by the Oilers in July 2024 along with a fourth-round pick from the Senators for prospects Xavier Bourgault and Jake Chiasson, Jarventie played in seven games with the Senators early in the 2023-24 campaign and was productive with 20 points (9G, 11A) in 22 AHL games before dislocating his right knee and ending his year.

“It came pretty early in the year,” Jarventie said of his first NHL call-up. “I remember I had a pretty good camp. I almost made a team out of camp, then I was probably the last one to get sent down. I got my call-up pretty early, then had a couple of injuries.”

The following season, after being traded to Edmonton, Jarventie attended his first Oilers Camp before the wear and tear of rehabbing his right knee ultimately caught up to his left side, culminating in the Tampere, FIN finishing with two assists in only two games played with the Condors.

“It was hard coming to a new organization and almost not being able to play at all,” he said.

Kris speaks with the media following Oilers practice on Friday

Back healthy this year to show what he can do, Jarventie has been one of Bakersfield's best players after getting a consistent run of games without any hiccups, and he could be poised to make his Oilers debut on the fourth line on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning with Trent Frederic out with injury and without a timeline to return.

“I feel like as the year has gone on, I’ve kind of got my legs underneath me again,” he said. “I feel more confident skating and making plays, and it's elevated my game.”

Despite his injury history, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch has observed Jarventie as one of Bakersfield's top forwards this season and had the chance to understand his skillset as a strong shooter during the preseason, learning what type of player they'll be getting.

"He's been having a good year in Bakersfield, and from my count, he's been pretty healthy this year," Knoblauch said on Thursday. "He's played a lot of hockey this year. He was able to play in a handful of exhibition games.  A smart player.  He's got a very short stick, and I know he's wondering why (smiles), but it's something that he feels comfortable with.  

"He can really shoot the puck, and he's probably earned an opportunity to play some games with us right now.  He's been the best forward in Bakersfield, playing the best hockey, so that's why we called him up. "

As for the short stick that's become something of a trademark for him, similar to Leon Draisaitl's flat blade – it's just something that's worked for him as the years have gone on.

Standing at 6-foot-3, Jarventie's stick isn't much bigger than 5-foot-10 Matt Savoie's.

"I just kept growing, and my sticks stayed the same length," he said. "I'm getting used to the technique and bending over a little bit more. I've always liked shooting after practice in my off-time."

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