BLOG: Jarventie ready for second NHL opportunity after overcoming injuries

EDMONTON, AB – “I always knew if I stayed healthy, I'd have a chance,” said forward Roby Jarventie. “I’m just really happy to be here and just enjoying every day.”

Earlier this season, recent call-up Roby Jarventie couldn’t play in back-to-back games with the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors because of his injury history, having faced two separate long-term injuries in recent seasons at only 23 years old while a member of the Senators and Oilers’ organizations.

But flash forward to Friday, and the Finnish forward stood in the Oilers dressing room at Rogers Place ready to make an impact with the Oilers when called upon after steadily working his way back to being fully healthy while ramping up his production to earn a deserved second opportunity in the NHL.

“There were definitely times I didn't know if I was going to be able to play hockey again,” he added. “ So as I said, I’m grateful for every day I'm able to do this.”