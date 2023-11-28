BLOG: Hockey Fights Cancer helping illuminate the stories behind those affected

“I think the best part is just that we get to talk about the loved ones that we've either lost or the loved ones that have battled through it and just talk about them and their stories," said James Hamblin, whose mother Gina passed away from cancer in 2017

By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Behind every battle with cancer, there’s a personal story attached.

The NHL’s Hockey Fights Cancer initiative goes a long way in illuminating those stories around the League for the individuals who’ve had friends and loved ones affected by cancer.

On Tuesday night, Rogers Place will be lit in lavender when the players, coaches and fans of the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights hold up their ‘I FIGHT FOR’ signs that’ll be adorned with the names of the people in their lives who’ve either battled through or passed away from the disease.

“It's very significant,” said centre James Hamblin, whose mother Gina passed away from ovarian cancer in September of 2017. “It's great to spread awareness about it, but I think the best part is just that we get to talk about the loved ones that we've either lost or the loved ones that have battled through it and just talk about them and their stories.”

James speaks the media ahead of Hockey Fights Cancer night

For Hamblin, Hockey Fights Cancer Night holds a personal and special place in his heart and his family’s thoughts following the passing of his mother Gina, whose spirit lives on in all of them after a year-long battle with ovarian cancer. She was 52 years old and the rock of the Hamblin family.

The 24-year-old rookie carries on her memory as an embodiment of who she was, which was an ever-loving mother and champion of his determination to make it to the NHL even when she was battling cancer when James was playing in the WHL with the Medicine Hat Tigers.

“I think the biggest thing that I've pulled from my mom is her work ethic,” he said. “She started as a truck driver. She took over for my grandpa when he got sick and she worked her way up all the way to being in a high position in Petrocan and Suncor Energy. She could’ve gone further too, but she would have had to move to Toronto and it was better for me to stay here, so she made a sacrifice in her own personal career for me.

“We'd be on vacation and we'd be trying to pull her away from work. She was always working; the hardest worker and just an amazing leader. It's the biggest thing I pulled from her. 

“I said the story a little bit before, but while she was sick, while she was going through everything, she really didn't show that she was going through it. She made every attempt she could to be at every game that was playing, wherever that was whether it was Medicine Hat, Lethbridge – it didn’t matter. She was in the car, she was driving with my dad for a lot of hours, so I thank her a lot for all that support.”

Hamblin scores his first NHL goal to put the Oilers up 2-0

Hamblin pounded his chest and pointed to the heavens upon scoring his first NHL goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning last week. The centre spoke the four words he’d been waiting to say for a long time, ‘That’s for you, Mom,’ to complete a story of perseverance, loss and sacrifice that goes beyond just a first NHL goal.

“Yeah, I mean those are moments that are so much bigger than hockey,” Leon Draisaitl said of Hamblin’s first goal. “You can't really put it into words. I'm sure for him that was everything and one of the greatest moments in his life. He's been playing incredible for us and I'm sure his mom would be awfully proud of him.”

The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation will be selling limited-edition Hockey Fights Cancer mittens at tonight's game for $30 each, which will be available on the concourses at Rogers Place and in Ford Hall for fans not attending the game.

Net proceeds from the mitten sales will go towards the Kids with Cancer Society and EOCF, while the Oilers MEGA 50/50 continues to support the Ben Stelter Foundation, Alberta Cancer Foundation and Movember, with the main draw taking place at 11:00 PM on Tuesday.

The 50/50 pot is already over $1.4 million and tickets are available anywhere in Alberta at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.

Leon speaks about facing the Golden Knights tonight

