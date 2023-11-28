BLOG: Hockey Fights Cancer helping illuminate the stories behind those affected

For Hamblin, Hockey Fights Cancer Night holds a personal and special place in his heart and his family’s thoughts following the passing of his mother Gina, whose spirit lives on in all of them after a year-long battle with ovarian cancer. She was 52 years old and the rock of the Hamblin family.

The 24-year-old rookie carries on her memory as an embodiment of who she was, which was an ever-loving mother and champion of his determination to make it to the NHL even when she was battling cancer when James was playing in the WHL with the Medicine Hat Tigers.

“I think the biggest thing that I've pulled from my mom is her work ethic,” he said. “She started as a truck driver. She took over for my grandpa when he got sick and she worked her way up all the way to being in a high position in Petrocan and Suncor Energy. She could’ve gone further too, but she would have had to move to Toronto and it was better for me to stay here, so she made a sacrifice in her own personal career for me.

“We'd be on vacation and we'd be trying to pull her away from work. She was always working; the hardest worker and just an amazing leader. It's the biggest thing I pulled from her.

“I said the story a little bit before, but while she was sick, while she was going through everything, she really didn't show that she was going through it. She made every attempt she could to be at every game that was playing, wherever that was whether it was Medicine Hat, Lethbridge – it didn’t matter. She was in the car, she was driving with my dad for a lot of hours, so I thank her a lot for all that support.”