BLOG: Hockey Fights Cancer helping illuminate the stories behind those affected

EDMONTON, AB – Behind every battle with cancer, there’s a personal story attached.
The NHL’s Hockey Fights Cancer initiative goes a long way in illuminating those stories around the League for the individuals who’ve had friends and loved ones affected by cancer.
On Tuesday night, Rogers Place will be lit in lavender when the players, coaches and fans of the Edmonton Oilers and Vegas Golden Knights hold up their ‘I FIGHT FOR’ signs that’ll be adorned with the names of the people in their lives who’ve either battled through or passed away from the disease.
“It's very significant,” said centre James Hamblin, whose mother Gina passed away from ovarian cancer in September of 2017. “It's great to spread awareness about it, but I think the best part is just that we get to talk about the loved ones that we've either lost or the loved ones that have battled through it and just talk about them and their stories.”