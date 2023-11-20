GENE'S BLOG: That's For You, Mom

The goal itself was a beauty. Wrist shot. Stick side. Up high with no chance for the Lightning goaltender. The young player's reaction was on another level. He put his glove to his lips, then to his heart and with a tug of the jersey pointed skyward and mouthed the words, "That's for you, Mom".

If you weren't watching closely enough you might have missed it, but Sportsnet play-by-play man Jack Michaels didn't. He knew right away what was said and what it meant. Our crew quickly realized the magnitude of the moment and replays verified the lip reading was perfectly picked up. It's what was said by James, and it was said to his mom Gina.

I have seen countless first NHL goals and the celebrations have varied. Some have included a point to the sky to signify the loss of a family member. Maybe a mom or a dad or a grandparent, possibly a sibling or a spouse. However, I cannot ever remember words being spoken at the same time. Hamblin, in one stitch of time, was able to get it all done so perfectly.

He waited until game 16 of his career to score his first goal, but he had waited years for this moment. He delivered a message to his mom and to the world. A lady who was a wife to Tim and also gave birth to James' sister Paulina. If she couldn't be there in person, she should have at least been watching on TV. Instead, from her seat in the sky she watched her little boy achieve a lifelong goal.