GENE'S BLOG: That's For You, Mom

It was a busy weekend in the National Hockey League. From coast to coast and north to south in the USA along with Canada. Not to mention games being played in Sweden as part of the Global Series. From the time on Friday night action started to roll until the final horn went Sunday evening, here's what 48 hours of hockey looked like:
- 18 games played
- 116 goals scored
- 19 power-play goals
- 3 shorthanded goals
- 94 even-strength goals
- 13 first goals of the season
However, only one player scored the first goal of his NHL career and it was Oilers forward James Hamblin on Saturday afternoon in Tampa. It happened at the 11:29 mark of the first period against Jonas Johansson. It was unassisted and gave Edmonton a 2-0 lead. Hamblin became the 32nd player this season to score their first NHL goal, but the first to celebrate in such an unforgettable way.