BLOG: Henrique excited to rekindle chemistry with Brown & Janmark

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch didn't want to hold out too much hope that all three of Henrique, Janmark and Brown would all be back in an Oilers uniform considering the nature of free agency. But judging by where the Blue & Orange went last season and their hopes to get back to the Final in '24-25, the motivations of the players to come back to Edmonton said it all.

"I thought we were going to get probably one of the three," Knoblauch said. "I thought we'd get lucky if we had two of the three, but the fact that we were able to sign all three of them, I'm very fortunate and I think all three of them are very focused and passionate about having success, being on a winning team and the possibility of winning the Stanley Cup.

"They also like being in Edmonton. They enjoy being here and they could have went to other teams – teams that also would have paid them more – But with everything for them to decide, they chose Edmonton, which we're very fortunate that they did."

Considering last year's success, Knoblauch doesn't have any interest in moving Henrique away from third-line centre or replacing either one of them on that line. Janmark, Henrique and Brown will be Edmonton's third that to begin the season, Knoblauch confirmed, barring any hiccups during Training Camp or preseason.

"Right now, it looks like his role will be third-line centre and that's something that we're pretty certain of," Knoblauch said. "I think if you look at our three centremen, I think they're pretty locked up and that's a decision that we're going to be making going into the regular season.

"Last year, when he came here, we weren't quite sure where he’d fit in, whether he would play in the top six on the left side or third-line centre. Through the playoffs, his injury kind of affected where he was in the lineup. But right now, for him to start, that's his role and we like how that line played in the playoffs. We will start with that and hopefully, they can pick up where they left off.