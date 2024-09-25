BLOG: Henrique excited to rekindle chemistry with Brown & Janmark

EDMONTON, AB – Forward Adam Henrique can joke all he wants about the pain of sitting between Mattias Janmark and Connor Brown on the bench, but he isn't masking his excitement to be back alongside them in Oil Country for another crack at lifting the Stanley Cup in 2024-25.
“Oh, it's great,” Henrique said after Tuesday’s practice with a smirk on his face and a bit of sarcasm in his voice. “I’m taking Advil every day before coming in and I get to listen to them through the left and right ears. They’re going to need earplugs on the bench.
“They're always going on about something.”
Truth be told, Henrique was overjoyed this offseason to find out that his linemates would be making their way back to Oil Country to join him after he himself signed a two-year, $3 million AAV contract to remain in Edmonton following three-and-a-half months in an Oilers uniform as a trade-deadline reinforcement from the Anaheim Ducks.
The trio kept in regular correspondence over the days that followed their side's Game 7 defeat to the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Final, which was quickly followed by NHL Free Agency where all three of the forwards were slated to hit the open market. But they always hoped they could reunite in Royal Blue and continue their chemistry as a third line that made major waves down the stretch of the regular season and into the playoffs.
Luckily, their wishes were granted.
“It's a lot of fun,” Henrique continued. “Through the summer, we all kind of chatted and we different reasons for wanting to come back, but I think everybody was happy and excited how things kind of played out through free agency. Getting back with this group, everybody's really excited for the season.”