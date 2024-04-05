BLOG: Desharnais well-deserving of Masterton nomination

EDMONTON, AB – When you look at the journey, the commitment and the sacrifice that it’s taken him to arrive as a full-time NHL player, it’s hard to find a more fitting nominee for the Masterton Trophy than Vincent Desharnais.
The 27-year-old is only in his second NHL season, having played 118 regular-season and playoff games in his career, but it’s been a more than decade-long venture for Vinny through the amateur, collegiate and professional ranks to land such a prestigious nomination from the Professional Hockey Writers’ Association (PWHA) – and not without its challenges along the way.
The Masterton Trophy is awarded annually to the NHL player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey.
“It's always nice to be recognized like that, to be nominated for an NHL trophy,” Desharnais said. “If you told me that a couple of years ago, I would have probably laughed at you, but obviously it's just lots of hard work, lots of passion for the game, and lots of people along the way that supported me.”