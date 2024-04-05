BLOG: Desharnais well-deserving of Masterton nomination

Desharnais has mentioned many times along the way that making the NHL is more than just a solo effort; it takes plenty of people in your corner to get through the toughest moments of the journey.

“My support group has been awesome for me, and for me to play over 100 games in this league, I don't think I could have made it without them. So it's really awesome,” he said. “But at the end of the day, it's only a nomination. I'm here to play hockey. I'm not here to get nominated, so I'm just gonna focus on my game tonight.”

More than 10 seasons ago, Desharnais was playing USHS-Prep for Northwood School after being passed over in the 2014 QMJHL Draft. The next year, he suited up for 52 games with the BCHL's Chilliwack Chiefs and was even facing a drop to Junior B, leading to some introspective conversations for the Laval, QC product about where his hockey career might've been heading.

Desharnais played four seasons for the NCAA's Providence Bruins before he found himself in the ECHL with Edmonton's then-affiliate the Wichita Thunder, playing 31 games in Kansas and questioning whether he was cut out for professional hockey after some more challenging moments while playing alongside now-Oilers teammate Stuart Skinner.

The Thunder were beaten handily 8-2 by the Utah Grizzlies on one occasion where Desharnais was minus-2 and Skinner had allowed eight goals on 33 shots, and the ECHL roommates were sat on their couch after the game wondering if that might've been it for their professional journeys.

"Is that it?" Desharnais recalled saying. "Are we done playing?"

Luckily, that was far from the case. The shared experience now lives on in both of their careers and their famous post-game celebration that's lasted all the way to the NHL, serving as a reminder to both of them of their close friendship and similar journeys.