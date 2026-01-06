PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Predators

EDMONTON, AB – Just as Spencer Stastney had never known what it was like to be traded, he’s going to experience what it’s like to face his former team for the first time on Tuesday night when the Edmonton Oilers host the Nashville Predators at Rogers Place as they look to get back into the win column.

“I was really close to guys on the back end, but I'm sure Evangelista will have something to say to me,” Stastney said. “But I'm still tight with all those guys. It's going to be a fun game every shift, just going out there with guys I know and love. I've never experienced it before, but I'm looking forward to it.”

The defenceman was acquired by the Oilers back on Dec. 12 in a deal with the Predators nearly three weeks ago alongside the trade for Tristan Jarry from the Pittsburgh Penguins, and his move to Edmonton has proved seamless despite having never been traded before in his career.

Stastney played his first 81 NHL games with the Predators over parts of three seasons and got the chance to catch up with his old teammates before the Oilers practiced at Rogers Place on Monday, talking to them face-to-face for the first time in almost three weeks, but it'll be a different relationship on the ice.