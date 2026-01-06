PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Predators

Meanwhile, the Oilers have dropped three of their last four games, including their first of 2026 on Saturday afternoon in a 5-2 loss at the hands of the Flyers. Connor McDavid kept his point streak intact with a goal and an assist to extend it to 15 games, totalling 36 points (14G, 22A), and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins recorded his 499th career assist, but the Oilers couldn’t recover from a multi-goal deficit in the first period for the second game in a row.
Goaltender Connor Ingram is also looking for a bounce-back game after allowing six goals on 29 shots in his last appearance against the Bruins on Dec. 31 and is expected to be back between the pipes against the Predators, having given way to Calvin Pickard on Saturday to make 25 saves against the Flyers.
"A good thing about this league is that you don't have time to think about it or dwell on it," Ingram said. "We're right back to work the next day, so I think that's an advantage of being here is that you don't have time to think about it. It's like anything else. Everybody's gonna have good days and bad days. It's just staying true to it and going out there and doing the best you can."
Kasperi Kapanen appears close to making his return from a lower-body injury he sustained on Oct. 19 against Detroit and reaggravated a month later, leading to a 36-game injury absence after recording two assists in the first six games of the season. Quinn Hutson was reassigned to the Bakersfield Condors.