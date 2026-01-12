PREVIEW: Oilers at Blackhawks

The Oilers start their Dad's Trip with the first of a back-to-back on Monday against the Blackhawks

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers start their Dad's Trip with the first of a back-to-back against the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday at United Center.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 6:30 pm MST or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 880 CHED.

Kempe scores in the shootout to give the Kings a 4-3 victory on Saturday

CHICAGO, IL – Hitting the road for the Dad's Trip.

In what's become a tradition around the NHL in recent years, the Edmonton Oilers will bring their dads with them to the Windy City for the start of a back-to-back against Connor Bedard & the Chicago Blackhawks, aiming to get back to winning ways on Monday night at United Center.

Before their flight to Chicago on Sunday morning, the Dad's Trip officially began the night before in Edmonton, when everyone met at Rogers Place to watch a thrilling Pacific Division contest with the Kings, which ended in a 4-3 shootout defeat for the Oilers.

"I think it's the same team that we've been facing for some time now," said Kasperi Kapanen, who's on a three-game point streak since returning from injury. "I thought they played pretty well, especially after playing last night, too. So they had their moments, and we had our moments tonight. That's just the way it went.

"We had a pretty good effort tonight, and that's hockey sometimes."

Kasperi talks after Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Kings

On the night he was celebrated for reaching 1,000 career points last month, Leon Draisaitl recorded a pair of goals in the first and second periods to give the Oilers a 2-1 lead 1:07 into the middle frame, but the Kings continued to compete hard before tying the game a few minutes later through rookie Andre Lee.

Under seven minutes into the final frame, the Kings had their first lead when Alex Laferriere scored on a deflection from the left circle, before Connor McDavid stepped up on a five-on-three before the period's midway mark to set a new career-high point streak of 18 games by reaching 30 goals this season.

McDavid now has 19 goals and 23 assists over his 18-game point streak, the longest point streak by any player in the league this season, and the captain has goals in four straight games, tallying six over that span.

With the game tied at 3-3, an exciting overtime period saw McDavid have a goal disallowed for goaltender interference after he walked Drew Doughty one-on-one in the zone, made a hard cut to the net and had the puck go off his body and the post, crossing the goal line as he was pushed into Anton Forsberg.

In the shootout, Adrian Kempe scored the only goal while Forberg stopped all three shots he faced from McDavid, Draisaitl and Nugent-Hopkins.

"I thought we had looks to win this game," McDavid said. "I don't know what it is. We really gotta find a way to put together a streak. I keep on saying it's an important stretch for us, so we gotta put a string of wins together."

Connor speaks after setting a new best point streak of 18 games

The Oilers were once again denied their first three-game win streak of the season and will need to start anew on the road against a Blackhawks side that received Connor Bedard back into their lineup from a 12-game injury absence in Friday night's 5-1 loss to the Washington Capitals.

But the Blackhawks did respond with a 3-0 shutout over the Predators on Saturday in the second of back-to-back games, with Bedard picking up two assists and Tyler Bertuzzi posting a goal with a helper. It was Bedard's team-leading 14th multi-point game of the season as he leads the Blackhawks with 46 points and 27 assists in 33 games this season, ranking second on the team with 19 goals.

Chicago has earned points in six of its last seven games (5-1-1) and logged points in seven of their last nine games since Dec. 27 (6-2-1), scoring three-plus goals in seven of those nine games, but hasn't fared well in recent seasons against Edmonton.

The Oilers have won nine of their last 10 meetings with the Blackhawks, outscoring them 40-27, including three straight overall and five in a row at the United Center, where they're making their only visit this season after picking up a 3-2 win in the first meeting of the season back on Nov. 1 at Rogers Place.

