PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kings

With the help of a goal & an assist from Connor McDavid on Thursday to match his career-best point streak of 17 games, toalling 18 goals and 22 assists, the Oilers came back from a two-goal deficit for the third time this season after the Jets took a 3-1 lead with two goals in 40 seconds in the first period.

After Trent Frederic fought Logan Stanley late in the second period, the Oilers started to rally before the intermission when the captain scored late before Zach Hyman and Evan Bouchard scored 1:17 apart in the final frame to secure the 4-3 win, sending the Jets to their 11th straight loss.

"They came out hard. That's a desperate team," Bouchard said. "We started getting it together later in the game. Big fight for Freddy to get us going. I think that really rallied us together."

"Obviously, we've all been in the situation that the Jets are in," Hyman said. "When you're not winning games, it's hard to close a game out. So I think that goal was really important for us to put pressure on them and then get going. It's a lot easier to come back from one than it is two."

Leon Draisaitl will be celebrated for reaching 1,000 points before the game after hitting the milestone back on Dec. 16 against the Penguins.

McDavid will try to match his teammate's longest point streak over the last two seasons of 18 games, and the two Oilers are at the top of the list of active players with the most combined regular-season and playoff points against the Kings with 91 and 75, respectively.