PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kings

The Edmonton Oilers face the Los Angeles Kings in a Pacific Division battle at Rogers Place on Saturday night.

You can watch the game on Sportsnet at 8:00 pm MST or listen live on the Oilers Radio Network, including 880 CHED.

EDMONTON, AB – Pleased to make your acquaintance again.

For the first time since they eliminated them in the First Round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the fourth straight year, the Edmonton Oilers will host the Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Place on Saturday night for the only time this season in a key battle in the Pacific Division standings.

Edmonton and Los Angeles haven't seen one another since May 1, 2025, when the Oilers ended the Kings' campaign with a 6-4 win in Game 6 of the First Round after LA won three of their regular-season meetings. The Kings are playing the second of a back-to-back on Thursday following their 5-1 loss to the Jets, making their only trip to Rogers Place this regular season before the series finishes with two games at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 26 and Apr. 11.

The Oilers (22-16-6) are tied with the Golden Knights (19-11-12) for first place in the Pacific despite having two more games played, aiming to win their third straight game Saturday for the first time this season after putting together back-to-back wins, including a 4-3 comeback victory over Winnipeg on Thursday.

The last time the Oilers won three straight games was at the tail end of last year's regular season from Apr. 9-13, 2025.

With the help of a goal & an assist from Connor McDavid on Thursday to match his career-best point streak of 17 games, toalling 18 goals and 22 assists, the Oilers came back from a two-goal deficit for the third time this season after the Jets took a 3-1 lead with two goals in 40 seconds in the first period.

After Trent Frederic fought Logan Stanley late in the second period, the Oilers started to rally before the intermission when the captain scored late before Zach Hyman and Evan Bouchard scored 1:17 apart in the final frame to secure the 4-3 win, sending the Jets to their 11th straight loss.

"They came out hard. That's a desperate team," Bouchard said. "We started getting it together later in the game. Big fight for Freddy to get us going. I think that really rallied us together."

"Obviously, we've all been in the situation that the Jets are in," Hyman said. "When you're not winning games, it's hard to close a game out. So I think that goal was really important for us to put pressure on them and then get going. It's a lot easier to come back from one than it is two."

Leon Draisaitl will be celebrated for reaching 1,000 points before the game after hitting the milestone back on Dec. 16 against the Penguins.

McDavid will try to match his teammate's longest point streak over the last two seasons of 18 games, and the two Oilers are at the top of the list of active players with the most combined regular-season and playoff points against the Kings with 91 and 75, respectively.

