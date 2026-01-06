RELEASE: Oilers to honour Draisaitl for 1,000th NHL point

Superstar forward's milestone to be celebrated prior to Saturday's game against Los Angeles

GettyImages-2251707289
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff
@edmontonoilers

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers and NHL will honour Leon Draisaitl for scoring 1,000 career points in advance of the team's matchup against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, January 10 at Rogers Place.

Joined by his family, Draisaitl will be presented with a golden stick and commemorative Tiffany crystal for his accomplishment, while his Oilers teammates will present him with a gift from the club. The ceremony will also include a special video tribute to mark Draisaitl's accomplishment.

On December 16, the German forward became the 103rd player in NHL history to reach 1,000 points when the Oilers defeated the Penguins 6-4 in Pittsburgh. Draisaitl joined Wayne Gretzky, Connor McDavid, Jari Kurri and Mark Messier as the only players in Oilers franchise history to reach the scoring milestone.

Draisaitl reaches 1,000 career points with assist on Hyman's PPG

The 30-year-old reached 1,000 points in 824 games, fourth fastest among active players behind McDavid (659), Sidney Crosby (757) and Nikita Kucherov (809). Only four other players born outside North America have achieved the 1,000-point milestone in fewer games played: Peter Stastny (682), Jari Kurri (716), Jaromir Jagr (763) and Kucherov (809). Draisaitl is the highest-scoring German-born player in NHL history, and the only German to reach 1,000 career points.

In his first 11 NHL seasons, Draisaitl has scored at least 50 goals four times and finished with at least 100 points six times, including a career-high 128 points (52 goals, 76 assists) in 80 games in 2022-23. Since 2018-19, he ranks second in the NHL with 806 points (344 goals, 462 assists) in 563 games, trailing only McDavid, who has 898 points in 545 games.

A limited number of tickets are available for Saturday's game at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets.

