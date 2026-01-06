RELEASE: Oilers to honour Draisaitl for 1,000th NHL point

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers and NHL will honour Leon Draisaitl for scoring 1,000 career points in advance of the team's matchup against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, January 10 at Rogers Place.

Joined by his family, Draisaitl will be presented with a golden stick and commemorative Tiffany crystal for his accomplishment, while his Oilers teammates will present him with a gift from the club. The ceremony will also include a special video tribute to mark Draisaitl's accomplishment.

On December 16, the German forward became the 103rd player in NHL history to reach 1,000 points when the Oilers defeated the Penguins 6-4 in Pittsburgh. Draisaitl joined Wayne Gretzky, Connor McDavid, Jari Kurri and Mark Messier as the only players in Oilers franchise history to reach the scoring milestone.