GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Jets 3

WINNIPEG, MB – The victories continue to be diverted out of Winnipeg.

Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist to match his career-best point streak of 17 games, while both Zach Hyman and Evan Bouchard scored as the Edmonton Oilers came back from two goals down in the third period on Thursday to defeat the Winnipeg Jets with a 4-3 victory at Canada Life Centre.

The Jets scored twice in 40 seconds after Vasily Podkolzin tied it up with 2:58 left in the opening frame, but after McDavid matched his career-high point streak with his 29th goal in the final 30 seconds of the middle stanza, the Oilers would go on to take advantage of a fragile Jets side that's now lost 11 straight games.

"Obviously, we've all been in the situation that the Jets are in," Hyman said. "When you're not winning games, it's hard to close a game out. So I think that goal was really important for us to put pressure on them and then get going. It's a lot easier to come back from one than it is two."

Zach Hyman sniped it past Connor Hellebuyck 8:19 into the third period to equalize with his 13th goal of the season before Evan Bouchard gave the Oilers the 4-3 lead on the power play 1:17 later, making a defensive stop at one end before going up the ice to snipe the winner on his ninth of the campaign.

The Oilers showed toughness in different ways on Thursday after Darnell Nurse blocked a hard shot in the first period, Trent Frederic dropped the gloves with Logan Stanley in the second, and Bouchard made a big defensive stop on the power play in the third before scoring the game-winner at the other end.

Calvin Pickard was under siege during the first period after allowing three goals on 11 shots, but the 33-year-old needed to make only five shots the rest of the way to finish with 16 saves in his second straight win over his hometown team after stopping a career-high 41 shots back on Dec. 29.

The Oilers maintain their hold on first place in the Pacific Division with their second straight win, improving to 22-16-6 this season.

Edmonton will be back at home on Saturday night to host the Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Place.