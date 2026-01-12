PROJECTED LINEUP: Mangiapane draws back in & Ingram starts against Blackhawks

Andrew Mangiapane will draw back in on the third line while Connor Ingram will make his second straight start on Monday when the Dads Trip starts in Chicago with the first game of a back-to-back

Edmonton Oilers v Chicago Blackhawks

© 2025 Getty Images

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

CHICAGO, IL – Forward Andrew Mangiapane will return to the lineup on the third line, while goaltender Connor Ingram will get the start again when the Edmonton Oilers kick off their Dads Trip and a back-to-back set on Monday night against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center.

Mangiapane last played for the Oilers on New Year's Eve in a defeat to the Boston Bruins and is looking to bounce back from a three-game stint on the sidelines as a healthy scratch on the third line with Jack Roslovic and Matt Savoie by generating more offence with improved puck skills and playmaking.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said that he thinks the 29-year-old has a lot more to give than his 11 points (5G, 6A) in 40 games this season, having gotten off to a hot start to his Oilers' tenure at the start of the campaign with goals in back-to-back games to begin the year, before falling off in recent weeks.

"Just feeling more comfortable with his game," Knoblauch said of what he wants to see from Mangiapane tonight. "There have been some mistakes, but mostly it's just puck play. Not feeling confident making plays. There's a player who obviously should be able to make plays. He's an NHL veteran who's put up a lot of offence.

"I think he's in a good spot. He's had a great attitude. He's practiced really hard. I couldn't ask anything more from him. So inserting him back into the lineup, I think it will help us."

Rookie Isaac Howard was the extra skater during Monday's pre-game skate and looks set to serve as a healthy scratch against the Blackhawks.

Kris talks following the team's morning skate in Chicago on Monday

Coach Knoblauch also revealed netminder Tristan Jarry and defenceman Jake Walman, who are both currently on LTIR recovering from injuries, could be activated ahead of Tuesday's meeting with the Nashville Predators. Walman hasn't played since blocking a shot on Nov. 20 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, while Jarry's last appearance came 11 games ago when he suffered a lower-body injury on Dec. 18 in a victory over Boston.

"Maybe not ready for tonight, but maybe tomorrow," Knoblauch said. "But both of them are very close."

The Oilers will be banking on their second line of Kasperi Kapanen, Leon Draisaitl and Vasily Podkolzin to keep developing chemistry and continue having a positive impact since Kapanen returned from a 36-game injury absence last Saturday, which coincided with the start of his three-game point streak (1G, 2A).

"It's quite a stretch that we were missing him, but the way we saw him skating and practicing, you knew he was ready to go physically," Knoblauch said. "But to find your game, the timing, the puck play, I thought that would take a little bit more time.

"Obviously, there's some chemistry. Those three played together, they're familiar with each other, and that line's been producing pretty much right from the start together. So hopefully they can continue doing that, because they're definitely helping us."

Draisaitl also has a point streak of three games (3G, 3A) after scoring twice on Saturday in a 4-3 shootout defeat to the Los Angeles Kings, while Podkolzin has a goal and two assists over his last three games. The trio combined to score the Oilers' opening goal against the Kings using their strong forecheck.

"It certainly feels like we've had some good chemistry out there," Kapanen said. "Sith me and Podzy's skating ability, just trying to get on the forecheck and then skate with the puck as well and hold on to it and try to be a bit of a heavier line down there. Obviously, we try to get the puck to Leon as much as possible and let him do his magic. So fair, it's been pretty good."

Kasperi talks pre-game about his chemistry with Draisaitl & Podkolzin

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. the Blackhawks below:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Podkolzin - Draisaitl - Kapanen
Mangiapane - Roslovic - Savoie
Janmark - Lazar - Frederic

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Emberson
Stastney - Regula

Ingram
Pickard

News Feed

RELEASE: Oilers sign Hutson to two-year extension

PREVIEW: Oilers at Blackhawks

GAME RECAP: Kings 4, Oilers 3 (SO)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kings

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Kings

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Jets 3

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Jets

PREVIEW: Oilers at Jets

RELEASE: Josh Samanski named to Germany's Olympic roster

GAME RECAP: Oilers 6, Predators 2

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Predators

RELEASE: Oilers to honour Draisaitl for 1,000th NHL point

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Predators

BLOG: Kapanen overcomes the challenges of a "frustrating" recovery

GAME RECAP: Flyers 5, Oilers 2

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Flyers

RELEASE: Oilers recall Howard & Hutson from Condors

RELEASE: McDavid named NHL First Star of the Month