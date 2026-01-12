PROJECTED LINEUP: Mangiapane draws back in & Ingram starts against Blackhawks

CHICAGO, IL – Forward Andrew Mangiapane will return to the lineup on the third line, while goaltender Connor Ingram will get the start again when the Edmonton Oilers kick off their Dads Trip and a back-to-back set on Monday night against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center.

Mangiapane last played for the Oilers on New Year's Eve in a defeat to the Boston Bruins and is looking to bounce back from a three-game stint on the sidelines as a healthy scratch on the third line with Jack Roslovic and Matt Savoie by generating more offence with improved puck skills and playmaking.

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said that he thinks the 29-year-old has a lot more to give than his 11 points (5G, 6A) in 40 games this season, having gotten off to a hot start to his Oilers' tenure at the start of the campaign with goals in back-to-back games to begin the year, before falling off in recent weeks.

"Just feeling more comfortable with his game," Knoblauch said of what he wants to see from Mangiapane tonight. "There have been some mistakes, but mostly it's just puck play. Not feeling confident making plays. There's a player who obviously should be able to make plays. He's an NHL veteran who's put up a lot of offence.

"I think he's in a good spot. He's had a great attitude. He's practiced really hard. I couldn't ask anything more from him. So inserting him back into the lineup, I think it will help us."

Rookie Isaac Howard was the extra skater during Monday's pre-game skate and looks set to serve as a healthy scratch against the Blackhawks.