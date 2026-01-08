PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Jets

WINNIPEG, MB – Making the same 'pick' as last time in Winnipeg.

After he 'picked' apart his hometown team 10 days ago with 41 saves, it'll be goaltender Calvin Pickard's crease again for the rematch on Thursday night at Canada Life Centre, as the Edmonton Oilers look to build upon their last victory on Tuesday and take advantage of a struggling Winnipeg Jets squad.

Pickard was sensational in a 3-1 win over the Jets back on Dec. 29, with nine of his saves coming while shorthanded and his teammates laying their bodies on the line late in the third period after Adam Lowry managed to beat the Oilers' netminder for the only time less than six minutes into the final frame.

The 33-year-old from Winnipeg will have a chance to replicate that showing with the start on Thursday night, but Head Coach Kris Knoblauch is hoping his players can make it much easier for him with the help of a well-rounded offence that can keep the puck in Winnipeg's zone to minimize defending.

"Calvin played an outstanding game the other night, and hopefully, we don't need as many saves as we needed from him," Knoblauch said. "Hopefully, we can sustain a little more pressure in the offensive zone and not have to defend as much. We generated a couple of goals, one off the end of a power play for our second unit and our fourth line, with Jones and Lazar chipping in there with that goal.

"Just having a little more sustained balance attack, we won't have to defend as much."