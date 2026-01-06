PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Predators

View the Oilers projected lines, defence pairings & starting goalie for Tuesday's meeting with the Predators at Rogers Place

Nashville Predators v Edmonton Oilers

© 2024 NHLI

By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Goaltender Connor Ingram will get the start, while the Edmonton Oilers are expected to receive forward Kasperi Kapanen back into their lineup on Tuesday night for a meeting with the Nashville Predators at Rogers Place as they look to get back to winning ways for the first time in 2026.

With Tuesday's morning practice being optional, Kapanen is expected to play his first game since Oct. 19 against the Detroit Red Wings on the second line with Leon Draisaitl and Vasily Podkolzin, having missed the previous 36 games with a lower-body injury that he reaggravated in practice in late November.

"It was tough to see him go down the first time around when he was coming back, so I think we're all excited for his energy, more so excited for him as a human being, and it's been a long year for him," Draisaitl said. "Rehabbing and not being around the group is really tough. It's not fun, and we're just excited for him to be around the guys, get that adrenaline, and for him to play hockey again is the most important thing right now."

Draisaitl said it'll take a bit of an adjustment for Kapanen to get back up to speed, but he's been showing in recent practices that he's ready for the real thing, and he & his teammates are going to give him the support he needs when possible.

"You've got to give him a little bit of time," Draisaitl said. "He's missed almost half a year here, so I'm gonna try and help him out as much as I can, get him his touches and make him feel confident in his game early, but you know it's going to take time. It's just the way it is."

"But he looks great out there and we're very excited to have him back."

Leon speaks ahead of facing the Predators on Tuesday at Rogers Place

With Kapanen's anticipated return and Quinn Hutson being loaned back to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors, the Oilers will healthy scratch both Trent Frederic and Andrew Mangiapane, Head Coach Kris Knoblauch confirmed this morning, after they were the extra skaters during Monday's practice.

Rookie Isaac Howard was with Adam Henrique and Jack Roslovic on the third line, while Curtis Lazar was back centring the fourth line with Mattias Janmark and Matt Savoie, with Coach Knoblauch saying they're looking for more from their bottom-six contributors while rewarding others with more chances.

"Things haven't worked out, and not that it's over, but we've felt that they haven't played as we've expected, and I think that there's more for them to give us," Knoblauch said. "But also, we've got some young guys who deserve to get some opportunities to play. Hutson was here, and Howard is in the lineup. Lazar, who's been a scratch for the last couple of games, had been playing really well and then came out."

"We've got a lot of guys who can play in the bottom six, and right now, we're just wanting more from those guys and a little bit of a reset for those two."

Goaltender Tristan Jarry was on the ice for Tuesday's morning skate, where he took some shots from his teammates after having skated primarily on his own for the past few weeks while still on IR for a lower-body issue he sustained during the second period of a 3-1 win in Boston on Dec. 18.

Despite that, Knoblauch added that Jarry is still expected to miss two more weeks in his recovery.

Kris discusses the lineup before the Oilers face the Predators on Tuesday

View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. the Predators below:

Nugent-Hopkins - McDavid - Hyman
Podkolzin- Draisaitl - Kapanen
Howard - Henrique - Roslovic
Janmark - Lazar - Savoie

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Regula
Stastney - Emberson

Ingram
Pickard

