PREVIEW: Oilers at Jets

After Adam Henrique was injured in the first period and didn't return, the Oilers went down to 11 forwards but found the right combinations, with Lazar scoring just 22 seconds after McDavid notched his second goal on a penalty shot during the second period on a follow-up shift from the fourth line.
With Henrique being placed on IR on Wednesday, the Oilers will rely upon Lazar to play a larger role moving forward as a right-handed centre.
"He played really well, obviously getting a goal there; he and Janmark together played well. They rotated their wingers, whether it was Roslovic or Savoie," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "Lazar's an important player to have in our lineup, taking D zone face-offs, and just when you need him, you can rely on him. I know he's been in and out of the lineup, but I think he's been very dependable."
Kapanen was back on the second line with Leon Draisaitl and Vasily Podkolzin to score on his return from a 36-game injury absence – a long recovery that was made longer after he reaggravated his lower-body injury during practice in late November while being so close to getting back in the lineup.
"All the guys are so happy for him," Knoblauch said. "Here's a guy that worked incredibly hard to get back in the lineup, and here he comes back, his first game, and gets a goal and an assist. We knew that he was going to help us and not necessarily on the scoresheet, but with his physicality and just all-around game. That's what we expect from him. After taking almost three months off, we didn't expect that, but he put in the work."