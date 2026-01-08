PREVIEW: Oilers at Jets

WINNIPEG, MB – For the final time this regular season and the second time in under two weeks, the Edmonton Oilers will do battle with the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night when the two Canadian sides meet to conclude their season series at Canada Life Centre.

The Oilers were 3-1 winners back on Dec. 29 in this very same building when Calvin Pickard pitched a 41-save performance, with goals arriving from Max Jones, Jack Roslovic and Zach Hyman in the victory that was their seventh game in their last eight against the Jets with a point, going 5-1-2 over that span.

Earlier in December, the Oilers came away with a 6-2 win on a night when they had 13 of their 18 skaters register at least a point, including multi-point nights from Evan Bouchard (1G, 1A), Leon Draisaitl (1G, 1A) and Connor McDavid (2A).

They've won each of their last four visits to Winnipeg as well as having won three straight overall against the Jets.

Goals from Curtis Lazar, Matt Savoie, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and David Tomasek all scored back on Dec. 6 on home ice, and it was much of the same story for them on Tuesday against the Predators in their well-rounded first win of 2026, where their stars and depth players both came through.