GAME RECAP: Kings 4, Oilers 3 (SO)

EDMONTON, AB – Leon Draisaitl scored twice on his 1,000-point celebration night, while Connor McDavid set a new career-high with an 18-game point streak, but the Edmonton Oilers were defeated 4-3 in a shootout by the Los Angeles Kings at Rogers Place on Hockey Night in Canada.

The search for three straight wins this season continues for the Oilers after the Kings battled back from behind twice on Draisaitl's 22nd and 23rd goals of the season, before McDavid set a new career-high point streak by forcing the game to overtime with his 30th goal on a five-on-three during the final frame.

In a wild sudden-death period, McDavid had a goal waved off for goaltender interference before Adrian Kempe scored the lone goal of the shootout to earn the Kings the extra point and the victory in the first meeting of the season between the two Pacific rivals, who are now separated by three points.

"I thought we had looks to win this game," McDavid said. "I don't know what it is. We really gotta find a way to put together a streak. I keep on saying it's an important stretch for us, so we gotta put a string of wins together."

Evan Bouchard had two assists, while Kasperi Kapanen and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each contributed solo helpers.

Goaltender Connor Ingram stopped 27 of 30 shots in the defeat that drops Edmonton's record to 22-16-7 this season.

The Oilers will be back in action to kick off the Dad's Trip on Monday with the start of a back-to-back on the road against the Chicago Blackhawks.