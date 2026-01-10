PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Kings

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers will keep the same forward combinations while making a swap on the blueline on Saturday night when Leon Draisaitl is celebrated for reaching 1,000 career points at Rogers Place before their first meeting of the regular season with the Los Angeles Kings.

Defenceman Ty Emberson will jump up to play on the second defensive pair with Darnell Nurse in place of Alec Regula as the only chance for the Oilers from their 4-3 comeback victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday. Goaltender Connor Ingram will return between the pipes tonight to start against the Kings.

Draisaitl achieved his milestone back on Dec. 16 in a road victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins and will have his chance to be acknowledged before tonight's game after plenty of family were able to fly over from Germany to be there tonight, including his 84-year-old omi (grandmother) making the trip.

"Very special, of course, and very proud of it," Draisaitl said. "Something that seemed very far away when it first all started, but very grateful for the people I have in my life, for this group in here, for what the organization has given me and the opportunities, so very excited for tonight.

"I think my family's very happy to be here as well. I got my mom, my dad, my sister, and my Omi, actually, is here, so she made it all the way. So it's gonna be a great night and a fun little celebration."