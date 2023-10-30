BLOG: Big stage for big Vinny's first NHL goal

EDMONTON, AB – A player as big as Oilers defenceman Vincent Desharnais deserved a stage as big as the Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium to score his first NHL goal.

With Edmonton clinging to a slim 3-2 lead just over six minutes into the third period, the 6-foot-7 blueliner skipped a point shot through traffic and up over the blocker-side shoulder of Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom for his first tally in his 42nd career game.

The goal was originally credited to Evander Kane, who was screening Markstrom and had his stick right in the path of the knuckling puck, but upon further review it was awarded to Desharnais.