BLOG: Big stage for big Vinny's first NHL goal

Desharnais delivers an important insurance marker as the Oilers defeat the provincial rival Calgary Flames 5-2 in the Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium

By Ryan Frankson
EDMONTON, AB – A player as big as Oilers defenceman Vincent Desharnais deserved a stage as big as the Heritage Classic at Commonwealth Stadium to score his first NHL goal.

With Edmonton clinging to a slim 3-2 lead just over six minutes into the third period, the 6-foot-7 blueliner skipped a point shot through traffic and up over the blocker-side shoulder of Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom for his first tally in his 42nd career game.

The goal was originally credited to Evander Kane, who was screening Markstrom and had his stick right in the path of the knuckling puck, but upon further review it was awarded to Desharnais.

Desharnais skips through a point shot for his first NHL goal

"No one really knew it was my first one... I don't know how they didn't know that," he said, laughing, after the Oilers closed out the momentous 5-2 victory over their provincial rivals. "It's a pretty cool environment to get your first goal."

The delayed designation of his milestone marker didn't dampen the moment whatsoever.

"I knew that goal was big, whoever scored it," Desharnais said. "I didn't really care. I just wanted to win tonight, and I think this is a big win for us. I threw my arms in the air when we won after the full 60."

Vincent speaks to the media following Sunday's victory

Oilers captain Connor McDavid, making his return to the lineup after a two-game injury absense, was asked about the key insurance tally eventually credited to the unlikely goal scorer.

"I feel like in these outdoor games, it always seems to happen like that," he said. "Somebody steps up in a big way and in a big moment that you might not expect.

"And I thought Vinny's game overall was amazing. He just did so many good little things defensively, and to see him get rewarded on a big stage with a big goal at a big time, it was great to see. Our bench was really excited."

From minor hockey in Quebec to prep hockey in Lake Placid, N.Y. to a season of junior in Chilliwack, B.C. to college at Providence and minor pro stops in ECHL Wichita and AHL Bakersfield, the gregarious 27-year-old rearguard was able to relish a career highlight in front of more than 55,000 fans at the NHL marquee event.