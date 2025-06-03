BLOG: All updates & content from Stanley Cup Final Media Day

12:00 PM: Bowman and Knoblauch have concluded their availability, and we'll move over to the other side of the rink where Connor McDavid is set to speak.

The captain has a greater appreciation for being back in the Stanley Cup Final this year after coming close to accomplishing a childhood dream before falling in Game 7 of last year's Final to the Panthers. When he was younger, McDavid watched Sidney Crosby go from the disappointment of losing in 2008 to winning the following year in 2009 with the Pittsburgh Penguins to lift his first Stanley Cup, and McDavid's hoping to follow that formula in 2025.

"I think as a kid growing up, you have such an appreciation for seeing teams that win and seeing the Cup brought out," McDavid said. "Seeing Sid win after growing up and being a Sid fan was pretty cool to see. There are steps to everything, and when you're a kid, you want to just play in the NHL. You want to be successful and do all these great things, and there comes a point where it's only about winning. I think this group reached that point years ago, and we've been on the cusp ever since. It's been a few years here with this corps, and we're looking to finish the job."

Having been in this position before, McDavid feels the Oilers are better equipped to handle the emotions and challenges of playing in the Stanley Cup Final, including navigating the frenzy of Media Day.

"I would say it's just dealing with the emotion of it, just because you feel closer," he said. "There's a big circus. It can feel like it's larger than it is. At the end of the day, it's another series and we're playing another great team, and you've got to beat them before anything else happens. So they have our complete focus.

"All of our energy is going into beating the Florida Panthers. There should be nothing else on anyone's mind. I think there's familiarity there. We know what to expect from their game. I think they know what to expect from ours. They're an aggressive, in-your-face and quick team."