BLOG: All updates & content from Stanley Cup Final Media Day

By Jamie Umbach
EDMONTON, AB – We're here and we're ready to get this Stanley Cup Final going.

Players and staff from the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers will speak to the media on Tuesday afternoon as part of Media Day at the Downtown Community Arena in the ICE District before the puck drops on Game 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final on Wednesday night at Rogers Place.

Oilers GM & Executive VP of Hockey Operations Stan Bowman was joined by Head Coach Kris Knoblauch at the podium to begin Media Day before players were divided into two groups and separate pods to take questions from the media ahead of Edmonton and Florida's second straight meeting in the Final.

Follow along with updates and get all of the day's written and video content below:

11:00 AM: Before speaking to the media, the Oilers were on the ice for their final full practice before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final.

Connor Brown was a participant and looked sharp as he continues to work his way back into the lineup after leaving Game 3 of the Western Conference Final with an upper-body injury. Head Coach Kris Knoblauch would later classify the winger as a game-time decision for Wednesday's opening contest.

Captain Connor McDavid also took part in the practice after a skate issue led to his early departure from Sunday's skate at Rogers Place, and today was no different, as he was seen making some adjustments alongside Oilers Head Equipment Manager Jeff Lang.

"Just a fun game Langer and I like to play," McDavid commented. "Just working through some skate stuff trying to find the right pair."

11:45 AM: Oilers GM & Executive VP of Hockey Operations Stan Bowman and Head Coach Kris Knoblauch have arrived at the podium to get Media Day interviews started inside the Downtown Community Arena.

Coach Knoblauch will guide the Oilers into the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight year – also his second year as an NHL head coach – and attests that his team is a lot more comfortable in the setting this time around, thanks to their unfortunate experience of losing in Game 7 of last year's Final.

“I don't know how much it’s different from last year. Maybe just the fact that we're more familiar with it," Knoblauch said. "We know the routine, we know the opponents. There were a lot of unknowns last year. Now that we've been here, we're just a little more, I don't know if I would say comfortable, but we just know what the routine is. Do we feel we're a bit stronger, a little more confident? Yeah, maybe. But we also know the other team's probably stronger than they were last year, as well. So we're going to have to play our best to give ourselves an opportunity.

“But as for getting prepared, I think it's just more that we’re familiar with what today’s like and what the travel is like, and what it's going to be like going back and forth. That's about it."

Kris & Stan speak to the media on Stanley Cup Final Media Day

12:00 PM: Bowman and Knoblauch have concluded their availability, and we'll move over to the other side of the rink where Connor McDavid is set to speak.

The captain has a greater appreciation for being back in the Stanley Cup Final this year after coming close to accomplishing a childhood dream before falling in Game 7 of last year's Final to the Panthers. When he was younger, McDavid watched Sidney Crosby go from the disappointment of losing in 2008 to winning the following year in 2009 with the Pittsburgh Penguins to lift his first Stanley Cup, and McDavid's hoping to follow that formula in 2025.

"I think as a kid growing up, you have such an appreciation for seeing teams that win and seeing the Cup brought out," McDavid said. "Seeing Sid win after growing up and being a Sid fan was pretty cool to see. There are steps to everything, and when you're a kid, you want to just play in the NHL. You want to be successful and do all these great things, and there comes a point where it's only about winning. I think this group reached that point years ago, and we've been on the cusp ever since. It's been a few years here with this corps, and we're looking to finish the job."

Having been in this position before, McDavid feels the Oilers are better equipped to handle the emotions and challenges of playing in the Stanley Cup Final, including navigating the frenzy of Media Day.

"I would say it's just dealing with the emotion of it, just because you feel closer," he said. "There's a big circus. It can feel like it's larger than it is. At the end of the day, it's another series and we're playing another great team, and you've got to beat them before anything else happens. So they have our complete focus.

"All of our energy is going into beating the Florida Panthers. There should be nothing else on anyone's mind. I think there's familiarity there. We know what to expect from their game. I think they know what to expect from ours. They're an aggressive, in-your-face and quick team."

Connor speaks during Stanley Cup Final Media Day on Tuesday

Stay tuned for more updates.

