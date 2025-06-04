TALKING POINTS: Bowman & Knoblauch speak before the Stanley Cup Final

Bowman on Stuart Skinner and if he ever had thoughts of bringing in another goalie:

“I think Stuart has a good demeanour for a goalie. He's a pretty easy-going guy, and it's probably the toughest position in sports with the attention that they get. You look up and down the lineup and everyone makes mistakes – forwards and defencemen – but when the goalie does, everyone pays attention. A lot of times, a forward will make a terrible play, and you don't even talk about it because it gets broken up by a defenceman or the goalie makes a save. So I think you have to have that ability to shrug things off, and he's a very even-keeled guy.

“He's had some ups and downs. I think people probably focus more on the downs and the ups. I think our team started slowly in October, but in early November and probably until mid-January, he played really well, and our team was on a roll. Then, you saw what he can do when he comes into the last couple of rounds here. He started in LA, and our team wasn't very good in the first couple of games either. We didn't give him much help, and he wasn't on top of his game. But he was able to shrug that off and he came back in, and we wouldn't be here without him the way he's played.

“I think a lot of the goaltending is the mentality, because mistakes happen and goals are going to happen nearly every game, and the ability for him to deal with that has been impressive.”

Bowman on being around McDavid as he chases greatness by winning a Stanley Cup:

“Well, the first time I talked to Connor, I went to see him in the summer after I started, and all he talked about was, ‘I just want to win the Cup.’ That was it. We didn't talk about anything else, so this is his singular focus.

“He's accomplished everything you could accomplish individually in this sport. He continues to dazzle us. Every game, every round, he makes a difference. Incredibly motivated and driven to win. You run out of superlatives to talk about him as a player and describe what he does on the ice. I think the thing that's equally impressive is the way he is, driving our team with his determination, and there's no one else you want to go to battle with than someone like that. He's our leader.

“Not only is he impressive with what he can do on the ice, but his focus is on driving us, so you could see how bad he wanted it last year when it didn't go Edmonton's way in Game Seven. Right now, he's on a mission. I think as much as you get excited when you win, I've noticed it from even the first round, the second round, and even against Dallas that he's still very focused on us needing four more wins."