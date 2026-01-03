GAME RECAP: Flyers 5, Oilers 2

EDMONTON, AB – Connor McDavid extended his league-best point streak to 15 games with a goal and an assist, but the Edmonton Oilers couldn't recover from a three-goal hole during the first period on Saturday afternoon in a 5-2 defeat to the Philadelphia Flyers at Rogers Place.

The Flyers scored three times in a 7:22 span of the opening frame before McDavid notched his 25th goal of the season with 3:52 left in the period, giving his side something to build on entering the second, where the captain added an assist on Evan Bouchard's power-play tally that made it 3-2 for Philadelphia.

Defenceman Nick Seeler restored the two-goal lead with 9:09 gone in the final frame before Owen Tippett added the empty-netter to seal the Flyers' victory, handing the Oilers their second straight defeat on home ice and their first of the 2026 calendar year while losing three of four since the holiday break.

"It's just been a small stretch," defenceman Spencer Stastney said. "Not the way we want it to go, but I think we're going to come into the rink tomorrow and try to figure it out and play our best hockey moving forward. There are going to be times like this. It's not good, it's not fun, but we're going to do all we can to turn it around as fast as we can."

Goaltender Calvin Pickard stopped 25 of 29 shots in the defeat, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added an assist and now sits at 499 for his career.

The Oilers will be back in action at Rogers Place on Tuesday night when they host the Nashville Predators.