BLOG: Kapanen overcomes the challenges of a "frustrating" recovery

EDMONTON, AB – ‘Kappy Hour’ is getting closer, but it wasn't always easy for Kasperi Kapanen.

Following three months out of the lineup with a lower-body injury that “felt like three years”, Kapanen appears to be on the precipice of making his long-awaited return in early January after spending the last two practices for the Oilers on the wing of the second line with Leon Draisaitl and Vasily Podkolzin.

“It looks like it,” Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said of his availability for Tuesday’s meeting with the Nashville Predators at Rogers Place. “We'll see how he feels after the practice. He'll get evaluated, and then he'll get full clearance, but right now it looks pretty good.”

Kapanen has looked back to his former self over the past two full practices, and despite understandably needing some runway to get back to 100 percent after missing 36 games this season, Coach Knoblauch is looking forward to adding his skill set back to the group, which they’ve been sorely missing.

“I think one is speed, some physicality, but also a guy that can score,” he added. “You look at the type of player he is, there's no reason over a full season that he's not scoring 15 or maybe 20 goals. That's the type of player we expect from him. He can play with skill, he can be tenacious, especially on the forecheck, and there are a lot of good attributes that he brings.

“He hasn't played for a couple of months now. To say that he's going to come in and he's going to be an All-Star, I think that's being a little optimistic. But I definitely think that he will help us right away, and he should be building this game.”