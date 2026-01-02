RELEASE: Oilers recall Howard & Hutson from Condors

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Friday they have recalled forwards Isaac Howard and Quinn Hutson from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

Howard scored 10 goals and 13 assists for 23 points in 16 games with the Condors after starting the season in the NHL and tallying two goals and an assist in 17 games. The 21-year-old won the Hobey Baker Award as the NCAA's top men's hockey player last season when he scored 26 goals and 26 assists in 37 games with Michigan State University.

Hutson has tallied 19 goals and 13 assists for 32 points in 26 games in two segments with Bakersfield this season, broken up by three games with the Oilers in mid-December that saw him record his first NHL goal. The 24-year-old also had an outstanding NCAA season in 2024-25, scoring 23 goals and 27 assists in 38 games with Boston University.

Howard scored four goals and six assists in his last four games with Bakersfield, while Hutson tallied six goals and two helpers in his four most recent AHL appearances.

On Thursday the Oilers announced that forward Max Jones had been loaned to the Condors after recording a goal and an assist in eight games during his NHL call-up.