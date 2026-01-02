RELEASE: Oilers recall Howard & Hutson from Condors

Flourishing forwards back up from Bakersfield after dominant stretches at the AHL level

GettyImages-2245906791
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff
@edmontonoilers

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Friday they have recalled forwards Isaac Howard and Quinn Hutson from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

Howard scored 10 goals and 13 assists for 23 points in 16 games with the Condors after starting the season in the NHL and tallying two goals and an assist in 17 games. The 21-year-old won the Hobey Baker Award as the NCAA's top men's hockey player last season when he scored 26 goals and 26 assists in 37 games with Michigan State University.

Hutson has tallied 19 goals and 13 assists for 32 points in 26 games in two segments with Bakersfield this season, broken up by three games with the Oilers in mid-December that saw him record his first NHL goal. The 24-year-old also had an outstanding NCAA season in 2024-25, scoring 23 goals and 27 assists in 38 games with Boston University.

Howard scored four goals and six assists in his last four games with Bakersfield, while Hutson tallied six goals and two helpers in his four most recent AHL appearances.

On Thursday the Oilers announced that forward Max Jones had been loaned to the Condors after recording a goal and an assist in eight games during his NHL call-up.

Hutson's first NHL goal gives the Oilers the 2-1 lead in Boston

News Feed

RELEASE: McDavid named NHL First Star of the Month

GAME RECAP: Bruins 6, Oilers 2

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Bruins

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Bruins

GAME RECAP: Oilers 3, Jets 1

PROJECTED LINEUP: Roslovic to centre third line against Jets on Monday

PREVIEW: Oilers at Jets

GAME RECAP: Flames 3, Oilers 2

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Flames

PREVIEW: Oilers at Flames

RELEASE: Oilers to place Tomasek on waivers

BLOG: Asher Barnett named to Team USA roster for 2026 World Juniors

GAME RECAP: Oilers 5, Flames 1

PROJECTED LINEUP: Ingram to make second straight start in Tuesday's Battle of Alberta

RELEASE: Feeding Oil Country 50/50 raffle underway

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flames

RELEASE: McDavid earns second straight First Star honour

GAME RECAP: Oilers 4, Golden Knights 3