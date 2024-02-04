ALL-STAR: Team McDavid falls in Final

Draisaitl produced a goal and two assists, but Team McDavid couldn't come back to win the 2024 All-Star Game in a 7-4 defeat to Team Matthews at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday

By Jamie Umbach
TORONTO, ON – So close to the clean sweep of All-Star Weekend.

"Devastating," said Connor McDavid with a smile. "Our team went the defensive route and the defensive system broke down there a little bit. We left our goalies out to dry and they got some good players over there that made us pay."

"I don't think it's the drafting, though. I thought we drafted well. I think it's just really unlucky."

Team McDavid fell 7-4 to Team Matthews in the final of the 2024 NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, with Leon Draisaitl leading the charge for his side in a losing effort with a goal and two assists.

McDavid contributed a solitary helper, while All-Star MVP honours were given to his fellow captain Auston Matthews after the Maple Leafs forward recorded two goals and an assist in the victory that wraps up a terrific All-Star Weekend in Toronto.

"It's ultimately up to the fans what they think and we're here to put on a show. I feel like we did that," McDavid said. "I think it was entertaining for everybody right from the Draft on, I thought it's been a great weekend. It's been a working weekend, a tiring weekend, and I'm looking forward to getting back to Edmonton and getting back to our regularly-scheduled program."

Paige and Tony discuss 2024 All-Star Game in Toronto.

Draisaitl set up Bruins forward David Pastrnak in the final two minutes of the opening half before taking Connor McDavid's pass from below the goal line just 18 seconds later and wrapping it around the outstretched stick of Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin.

Matthews scored in between Parstrnak and Draisaitl's tallies to make it 3-3 entering the final 10-minute stanza, but the hometown team featuring four members of the Toronto Maple Leafs would have their day after Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly all contributed points to win the $1 million prize on home ice.

Matthews, Filip Forsberg and Alex DeBrincat each scored consecutively in the final half, with Tomas Hertl adding a consolation goal for Team McDavid in the final two minutes that was cancelled out by Matthew Barzal's one-timer on a 2-on-0 with 1:06 left in regulation.

It might've not been the result McDavid had hoped for to cap off what's been an incredible All-Star Weekend in his hometown, but everything in between – the moments with family, meeting new players from around the League, rubbing shoulders with celebrities, drafting his team and of course, dominating at All-Star Skills on Friday – all make up for the loss in the Final.

"I thought it was fun," McDavid said. "I've said all weekend long it's great to have some family and friends here. They took in all the different events. I know that they've been having a blast. It's a party weekend for them and it's work weekend for us. Sometimes it works out to be that way, but I got to spend a little bit of time with them, which is great."

