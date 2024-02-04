ALL-STAR: Team McDavid falls in Final

TORONTO, ON – So close to the clean sweep of All-Star Weekend.

"Devastating," said Connor McDavid with a smile. "Our team went the defensive route and the defensive system broke down there a little bit. We left our goalies out to dry and they got some good players over there that made us pay."

"I don't think it's the drafting, though. I thought we drafted well. I think it's just really unlucky."

Team McDavid fell 7-4 to Team Matthews in the final of the 2024 NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, with Leon Draisaitl leading the charge for his side in a losing effort with a goal and two assists.

McDavid contributed a solitary helper, while All-Star MVP honours were given to his fellow captain Auston Matthews after the Maple Leafs forward recorded two goals and an assist in the victory that wraps up a terrific All-Star Weekend in Toronto.

"It's ultimately up to the fans what they think and we're here to put on a show. I feel like we did that," McDavid said. "I think it was entertaining for everybody right from the Draft on, I thought it's been a great weekend. It's been a working weekend, a tiring weekend, and I'm looking forward to getting back to Edmonton and getting back to our regularly-scheduled program."