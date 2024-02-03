ALL-STAR: Team McDavid advances to Final

Both team captains led the charge for their respective drafted teams, with MacKinnon tucking a terrific backhand under the crossbar with 3:45 left in the second half to make it 3-1 following Oliver Bjorkstrand's breakaway snap-shot with 4:09 remaining.

Team McDavid pulled Sergei Bobrovsky for the extra attacker in the final minute, and it was McDavid who jumped over the boards to set up his first-round pick Pastrnak to cut the lead in half before McDavid tucked the tying goal behind Bruins netminder Jeremy Swayman with 5.4 seconds on the clock.

Swayman stopped Drasiaitl In the shootout, but both McDavid and Pastrnak scored to secure their team's place in the final against either Team Hughes or Team Matthews at 5:00 p.m. ET.