ALL-STAR: Team McDavid advances to Final

TORONTO, ON – Team McDavid scored twice in the final 32 seconds through David Pastrnak and Connor McDavid before both elite talents netted a goal in the shootout to defeat Team MacKinnon 4-3 and advance to the NHL All-Star Game Final at Scotiabank Arena.
Leon Draisaitl picked up two assists, while Blue Jackets centre Boone Jenner scored Team McDavid's other goal in the first 10-minute half of the semifinal to make it 1-1 at the intermission after Nathan MacKinnon opened the scoring with his first of two goals.