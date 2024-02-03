ALL-STAR: Team McDavid advances to Final

McDavid nets the tying goal with 5.4 seconds left & the decisive tally in the shoootut while Draisaitl picks up two assists in a 4-3 win that sends Team McDavid to the NHL All-Star Game Final

GettyImages-1983363840

TORONTO, ON – Team McDavid scored twice in the final 32 seconds through David Pastrnak and Connor McDavid before both elite talents netted a goal in the shootout to defeat Team MacKinnon 4-3 and advance to the NHL All-Star Game Final at Scotiabank Arena.

Leon Draisaitl picked up two assists, while Blue Jackets centre Boone Jenner scored Team McDavid's other goal in the first 10-minute half of the semifinal to make it 1-1 at the intermission after Nathan MacKinnon opened the scoring with his first of two goals.

Both team captains led the charge for their respective drafted teams, with MacKinnon tucking a terrific backhand under the crossbar with 3:45 left in the second half to make it 3-1 following Oliver Bjorkstrand's breakaway snap-shot with 4:09 remaining.

Team McDavid pulled Sergei Bobrovsky for the extra attacker in the final minute, and it was McDavid who jumped over the boards to set up his first-round pick Pastrnak to cut the lead in half before McDavid tucked the tying goal behind Bruins netminder Jeremy Swayman with 5.4 seconds on the clock.

Swayman stopped Drasiaitl In the shootout, but both McDavid and Pastrnak scored to secure their team's place in the final against either Team Hughes or Team Matthews at 5:00 p.m. ET.

