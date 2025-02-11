4 NATIONS: Ekholm excited for challenge of defending McDavid on international stage

MONTREAL, QC – Edmonton Oilers teammates Connor McDavid, Viktor Arvidsson and Mattias Ekholm all said their “goodbyes” and “good lucks” on the plane before each of them turned over their priorities to their respective countries for the 4 Nations Face-Off – two of them being teammates on Team Sweden and the opposition for McDavid's Team Canada in the tournament opener on Wednesday night.

For the next two weeks, all Oilers loyalties will be checked at the plane door.

The trio of Oilers skaters all boarded a plane together this past weekend in Edmonton bound for the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal, where their duties to their respective countries in a best-on-best tournament will overrule their club responsibilities as teammates chasing a Stanley Cup championship.

The teammates exchanged handshakes and pleasantries for the last time before they’re back on a flight to Philadelphia after the tournament to regroup with their Oilers counterparts for their lengthy five-game Eastern road trip coming out of the break.

Until then, McDavid and Ekholm & Arvidsson are rivals with only one goal in mind: winning the 4 Nations Face-Off for their countries.

“Yeah, incredibly important to each other back home. But as you said, ultimately, we're here to do a job, and we're not on the same team here,” McDavid said on Tuesday.

“I'm going to have to be on top of my game, and everybody that's out there against him is going to have to do that,” Ekholm said on Monday. “But at the end of the day, he's the best in the world. We know that, but we're going to have to focus on our team and what we're doing.”