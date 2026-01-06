Chara talks new role with Bruins, marathon training in Q&A with NHL.com

In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. In this edition, we feature Zdeno Chara, the Hockey Hall of Fame defenseman and Boston Bruins hockey operations adviser and mentor.
BOSTON -- It is difficult for Zdeno Chara to stay still.
Though he no longer patrols the blue line for the Boston Bruins -- or any other NHL team -- the defenseman, who was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame this year, remains in constant motion. He's either training for an IRONMAN -- a pursuit that makes him "truly happy" -- consulting with the Bruins front office, visiting prospects in the American Hockey League, or working on his off-ice entrepreneurial endeavors, including a new app.
It's a whirlwind of a life that works for him, as he continues to adjust to life after a playing career that ended with the 2021-22 season back in the place it all started, with the New York Islanders.
He has returned to the team with which he played his most famous and most productive seasons, the 14 years he captained the Bruins, with whom he won the 2011 Stanley Cup. He is learning on the go trying to help the Bruins enter a post-Chara, post-Patrice Bergeron, post-Brad Marchand future.
And he's enjoying every minute.
"I love being around," Chara said. "I have so much passion for the game and being in the room with players and being connected with coaches and management. I'm learning from every role pretty much something."
Chara has been left to structure his own schedule, without set times to be at games or at practices, but he's trying to show his face, to get to know the inner workings of an organization that now has only three players with whom he once shared the ice, David Pastrnak, Sean Kuraly, and one-time defense partner Charlie McAvoy.