NHL nationally televised games for week of Feb. 23

Each Monday throughout the 2025-26 NHL season, ESPN and NHL Network analyst Kevin Weekes will provide fans with a guide of games that will be nationally televised. Today, a look at games for the 21st week of the regular season.

Highlights include division rivalry matchups, Olympic gold medal-winning teammates going head-to-head, and the Vegas Golden Knights visiting the Los Angeles Kings.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 25

Toronto Maple Leafs at Tampa Bay Lightning (7:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS)

This will be a matchup of gold medal-winning teammates when Auston Matthews and the Maple Leafs play Jake Guentzel and the Lightning. The Maple Leafs (27-21-9) are seeking to pick up where they left off prior to the break, having won three straight games, and have two tough divisional road games right out of the gate (also play at Florida on Thursday). On the other side, the Lightning (37-14-4) have won five straight games and 19 of 21 (19-1-1), so the break did not come at an ideal time for them. It's only the second time the teams are meeting this season, with Toronto winning the first matchup 2-0 on Dec. 8.

Vegas Golden Knights at Los Angeles Kings (10:30 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SNO, SNE, SN1, TVAS)

The Golden Knights (27-16-14) have faltered this season and it’s something we aren't used to seeing from them, as they have more losses than wins. Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel and defenseman Noah Hanifin helped the United States win gold at the Olympics for the first time since 1980. Canadian Olympic teammates Mark Stone, Mitch Marner and Shea Theodore of Vegas will play against Kings defenseman Drew Doughty after they all helped win silver at the Olympics. The Kings (23-19-4), who were one of the best home teams in the NHL last season, are just 8-11-7 at Crypto.com Arena this season.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 26

Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings (10:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SNW)

Fresh off being named the MVP of the Olympics with 13 points (two goals, 11 assists) and winning a silver medal with Team Canada, Connor McDavid returns to try and help the Oilers (28-22-8) in the second half of the NHL season. They are only four points out of first in the Pacific Division behind Vegas (68 points), although neither them nor the Golden Knights have played consistently great. After losing in the Stanley Cup Final each of the past two years, I really think they are on a mission. The Kings defeated the Oilers 4-3 in a shootout on Jan. 10, their only meeting this season so far, and have lost to Edmonton in the first round of the playoffs each of the past four years.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 28

Pittsburgh Penguins at New York Rangers (12:30 p.m. ET; ABC, SNW, TVAS)

Penguins and Team Canada captain Sidney Crosby (lower body) did not play in the gold medal game Sunday, but has hopefully avoided serious injury because the team will need him in the second half as they look to end a three-season playoff drought. He leads Pittsburgh (29-15-12) in goals (27) and points (59), and has not slowed down in his 21st season in the League. The Rangers (22-29-6), who have lost 15 of 18 (3-13-2), are looking to play spoiler. They are also expected to trade more players after they dealt forward Artemi Panarin to Los Angeles right before the Olympic break.

Boston Bruins at Philadelphia Flyers (3 p.m. ET; ABC, TVAS)

This matchup features two surprise teams this season who each have new coaches. The Bruins (32-20-5) currently hold the second wild card in the Eastern Conference after a 3-3-1 start to division play, and it seems like Marco Sturm has been the right coach for the job. David Pastrnak leads them with 71 points and Morgan Geekie tops the team with 32 goals, so let's see if they’re able to sustain that recent success. The Flyers (25-20-11) have struggled recently and find themselves eight points behind the Bruins for a playoff spot. Coach Rick Tocchet was tasked with ending their five-season playoff drought, but it could be too much for the young roster. Trevor Zegras has 49 points in 56 games and has been rejuvenated since his trade from the Anaheim Ducks on June 23, 2025.

OTHER NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES

THURSDAY

Philadelphia Flyers at New York Rangers (8 p.m. ET; ESPN)

FRIDAY

Vegas Golden Knights at Washington Capitals (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT, NHLN, SNP, SNW, TVAS)

SATURDAY

Edmonton Oilers at San Jose Sharks (4 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, SN)

Ottawa Senators at Toronto Maple Leafs (7 p.m. ET; CBC, SNO, SNP, TVAS2)

Washington Capitals at Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, CITY, SNE, MNMT)

Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings (7 p.m. ET; FDSNW, NHLN, SNW)

Vancouver Canucks at Seattle Kraken (10 p.m. ET; KHN/Prime, KONG, CITY, SN, TVAS, CBC)

SUNDAY

Vegas Golden Knights at Pittsburgh Penguins (1 p.m. ET; HBO MAX, truTV, TNT, SN360, TVAS)

Chicago Blackhawks at Utah Mammoth (4 p.m. ET; Utah16, CHSN, SN)

Florida Panthers at New York Islanders (6:30 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, ESPN, SNP, SNO, SNE, TVAS)