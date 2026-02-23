NHL Trade Buzz: Stamkos ‘not too worried’ as Deadline approaches with Predators

Tuch ‘focused on playing the next game’ for Sabres; Coleman ‘a Flame until I’m told I’m not’

Stamkos

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Welcome to the NHL Trade Buzz. There are 11 days remaining until the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline (3 p.m. ET; March 6). Here's a look around the League at the latest Deadline doings:

Nashville Predators

Steven Stamkos isn’t concerned about his future with the Predators, even if they are returning from the Olympic break outside the Stanley Cup Playoff picture.

Nashville (26-24-7) is four points behind the Anaheim Ducks for the second wild card in the Western Conference and could be sellers at the Trade Deadline.

“It comes with the territory of being a team on the bubble,” Stamkos told The Athletic. “At the end of the day, I’m not too worried about it. I have a full no-move clause, so I get to make a decision whenever it comes down to that. But I haven’t had any conversations about that.”

After starting the season with five points (four goals, one assist) in his first 22 games, Stamkos has 39 points (24 goals, 15 assists) in the past 24. He is signed for two more seasons after this one on the four-year, $32 million contract ($8 million average annual value) he signed July 1, 2024.

The Predators were last in the NHL on Dec. 1 with eight wins in 25 games (8-13-4), but have gained ground in the standings with Stamkos’ help.

Asked by The Athletic if he wants to stay in Nashville, Stamkos said, “You want to win. 
We’re in a position where -- that’s why I signed here -- was to play competitive hockey, right? It hasn’t happened yet, but we’re in a position where we are playing meaningful games. We’ll see what happens, but that’s the goal for sure.”

The Predators host the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.

Buffalo Sabres

Alex Tuch can become an unrestricted free agent July 1, which might make the 29-year-old forward a leading candidate to be moved before the Deadline. But he's not thinking about whether he'll be traded with the Sabres (32-19-6) holding the first wild card in the Eastern Conference and trying to secure their first playoff berth since 2011.

"I haven't focused on that," Tuch told the Buffalo News on Friday. "Honestly, like I said, I'm just focused on playing the next game. I'm focused on being a Buffalo Sabre and doing whatever I can to help our team win."

Tuch signed a seven-year, $33.25 million contract ($4.75 million AAV) with the Vegas Golden Knights on Oct. 19, 2018. He was traded to Buffalo in the deal that sent Jack Eichel to Vegas on Nov. 4, 2021.

The Sabres have been in discussions with Tuch about a long-term contract since before Jarmo Kekalainen replaced Kevyn Adams as general manager Dec. 15 but have yet to reach an agreement with the Deadline looming.

Tuch is second on Buffalo in goals (22) and points (48) in 56 games, behind Tage Thompson (30 goals, 59 points).

The Sabres visit the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday.

Calgary Flames

Blake Coleman was activated from injured reserve Friday, and the 34-year-old forward understands he could be traded with the Flames (23-27-6) 11 points behind the second wild card in the West.

"I'd be lying if I said I wasn't aware of everything and keeping up with it," Coleman said. "It's a lot of moving pieces at this stage of my life with family and kids. It's not just me anymore.

"The dialogue's been open and pretty clear. I always looked at it the same. From Day 1, I'm a Flame until I'm told I'm not and I'm going to bring my best every day here."

Coleman practiced without a noncontact jersey Feb. 18 for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury during a 4-1 loss at the Boston Bruins on Jan. 8. He has 21 points (13 goals, eight assists) in 44 games and is second on the Flames in goals, behind Matt Coronato (14).

He's had conversations with Calgary general manager Craig Conroy.

"That's the good thing about 'Conny,' he's lived it," he said. "He's been in my shoes and guys in the room's shoes. There's a lot of mutual respect and understanding the situation on both sides. I don't think it's a lack of appreciation for anyone here, I think it's just the situation we're in."

The Flames visit the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

