NHL Trade Buzz: Stamkos ‘not too worried’ as Deadline approaches with Predators

Welcome to the NHL Trade Buzz. There are 11 days remaining until the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline (3 p.m. ET; March 6). Here's a look around the League at the latest Deadline doings:

Nashville Predators

Steven Stamkos isn’t concerned about his future with the Predators, even if they are returning from the Olympic break outside the Stanley Cup Playoff picture.

Nashville (26-24-7) is four points behind the Anaheim Ducks for the second wild card in the Western Conference and could be sellers at the Trade Deadline.

“It comes with the territory of being a team on the bubble,” Stamkos told The Athletic. “At the end of the day, I’m not too worried about it. I have a full no-move clause, so I get to make a decision whenever it comes down to that. But I haven’t had any conversations about that.”