Chara gets ovation from fans after Hall of Fame induction

Former defenseman was inducted on Monday, waves to crowd during acknowledgment

TOR@BOS: Chara receives standing ovation by Bruins

By Christopher Detwiler
@Chris_Detwiler NHL.com Staff Writer

It was a big ovation for Big Zee at TD Garden on Tuesday.

Zdeno Chara, who was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame on Monday, got a standing ovation from the Boston Bruins faithful during a break in the action in the team’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The former Bruins defenseman stood up and waved to the crowd, smiling ear to ear at the ovation.

Chara was drafted by the New York Islanders in the 1996 NHL Draft and went on to play 24 seasons in the League (1,680 games).

After playing four seasons with the Islanders, he was traded to the Ottawa Senators, where he spent the next four years.

He then signed with the Bruins, playing the next 14 seasons in Boston. He won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011.

The Bruins announced on Oct. 7 that Chara’s No. 33 will be retired on Jan. 15, before the team’s game against the Seattle Kraken.

