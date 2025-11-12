Chara gets ovation from fans after Hall of Fame induction

The former Bruins defenseman stood up and waved to the crowd, smiling ear to ear at the ovation.

Chara was drafted by the New York Islanders in the 1996 NHL Draft and went on to play 24 seasons in the League (1,680 games).

After playing four seasons with the Islanders, he was traded to the Ottawa Senators, where he spent the next four years.

He then signed with the Bruins, playing the next 14 seasons in Boston. He won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011.

The Bruins announced on Oct. 7 that Chara’s No. 33 will be retired on Jan. 15, before the team’s game against the Seattle Kraken.