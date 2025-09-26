Chara 'has so much to offer' in new role with Bruins

BOSTON -- When David Pastrnak first encountered Zdeno Chara, back when he was a rookie after being chosen with the No. 25 pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, he addressed the then-Boston Bruins captain as he would back home, as Mr. Chara, a term of respect for an elder. Chara quickly shrugged off the formality, making Pastrnak feel at home and welcomed.

It's that kind of impact, and more, that the Bruins are hoping returns as Chara rejoins the Bruins after being named a hockey operations adviser and mentor Thursday.

"It's so simple with Zdeno. He has so much to offer, obviously both personally and with all the experience he has as a player," Pastrnak said. "We are very happy as players. I think every single young player in the locker room should recognize what kind of person we have in this room and use him. He's here for us."

Chara, who retired after the 2021-22 season, will work with players and staff in his new role, as a bridge between players and coaches, and will help with the off-ice development of defensemen, among other responsibilities. After five years away from the organization -- he left the Bruins after the 2019-20 season, playing one season each with the Washington Capitals and New York Islanders -- he once again will be visible around practices and home games.

It's something the current Bruins are embracing, including first-year coach, Marco Sturm, a teammate of Chara's for four seasons in Boston (2006-10).

"He set the tone pretty much, starting in practice," Sturm said of Chara's presence. "You still want to have fun, whatever, but when it's time to go and time to work, you've got to get the job done and he was a big leader on that. And the [Patrice] Bergeron's and the Sturm's, you name it, all those guys, we followed him pretty much.

"I think that is the message he wants to send to [Charlie] McAvoy and 'Pasta' and all these guys. So sometimes they get sick of me and sick of whoever, but I think he will be just another voice I think in our room that maybe will push these guys forward."

In 14 seasons with the Bruins from 2006-2020, Chara had 481 points (148 goals, 333 assists) in 1,023 games, ranking third in team history among defensemen in each of those categories.

Pastrnak and McAvoy, Chara's former defense partner, welcomed him back to the team and spoke glowingly of him and of the effect he could have on a team in transition.