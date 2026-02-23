Color of Hockey: Capitals' jersey, song remix to mark Black History Month

William Douglas has been writing The Color of Hockey blog since 2012. Douglas joined NHL.com in 2019 and writes about people of color in the sport. Today, he profiles the Washington Capitals Black History Month specialty jersey and a remix of a song/video that honors the 12 Black players in the franchise’s history.

The Washington Capitals are celebrating Black History Month with new duds and a fresh take on a hit old tune.

The Capitals unveiled a specialty jersey earlier this month ahead of the team’s “Celebrating Black History” game against the Vegas Golden Knights at Capital One Arena on Friday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MNMT, NHLN, SNP, SNW, TVAS).

“It’s a time to shine a light on our year-long commitment to growing the game and just Black achievement in sport,” said Amanda Tischler, the Capitals senior vice president of marketing. “This year, we were able to have a lot of fun through the partnership with Bailiwick Clothing, a company which has a lot of strong D.C. roots.

"So you'll see a variety of different elements, all of the symbolism (Bailiwick) has there, but also just how strong of a design representation it is for the Capitals brand.”

The jersey is a nod to Black culture, but also has a distinct D.C. flavor.

The red jersey features the Capitals Screaming Eagle crest with the eyes, beak and tongue in red, green and yellow to symbolize Black History Month.