It means they can come back. It means they never believe they’re out. It’s all valuable knowledge, whether it’s November or April.

“We weren’t expecting the Montreal game, but just the fashion that it happened, it just kind of springboarded us forward,” Jets coach Scott Arniel said, “and now we have confidence in how we’re doing things, you can see guys more relaxed when they’re playing, just making the plays that are there, just driving throughout our whole lineup. These are lessons that you learn, these are scars that you get early on in the year that really become beneficial later on in the year.”

By that point, the Hellebuyck saga had ended, with the goalie traded to the New Jersey Devils less than two weeks before, on Oct. 23, netting the Jets forwards Dawson Mercer and Nick Bjugstad, goalie Nico Daws, the rights to forward prospect Alexander Command, the Devils’ second-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft and their seventh-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft.

The team had been able to take a breath.

“With the whole ‘Bucky’ situation, that was weighing over everyone’s heads for the first month and it was nice to get that out of the way,” Perfetti said. “And then the losing streak was next and it was internal pressure of, like, we want to prove everyone wrong, people are doubting us, and now it’s happening, so you’re having that internal pressure on ourselves. We want to be what we know we can be and prove everyone wrong.”

Before the game against Montreal, Winnipeg had scored at least four goals in a game just twice this season, in a 5-2 win against the Minnesota Wild on Oct. 13 and a 6-4 loss at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Oct. 29. Beginning with that game, the Jets scored at least four in 10 of 11 games.

“We just needed something like that,” Perfetti said. “Now we’re scoring goals, everyone’s feeling good about their game and everyone’s confidence is at a high right now.”

The situation with Hellebuyck had been both an anchor and a distraction, with the constant questions making it nearly impossible to avoid.

He had requested a trade in the offseason and, when one had not yet been completed by the start of the season, the goalie decided not to report to training camp. He was suspended by the team, starting on Sept. 16, though the suspension was set to end on the day he was traded.

Though Hellebuyck did not play in New Jersey’s visit to Winnipeg on Nov. 10, a game won by the Jets 4-2, the Jets did face their former goaltender on Saturday at Prudential Center, losing 2-1. But that will be the teams’ final meeting of the season, short of facing off in the Stanley Cup Final.

Now the Hellebuyck saga is put to bed, at least for this season.

“We can just focus on who’s in this room and that was even the focus from the start of the year, just focusing on who’s on this team right now and let’s try to get the best out of each other day each and every day,” Scheifele said. “I think that’s been the focus all long.”

So who has stuck out this season, in getting them to this point, in making them the team they are now, one that is contending in a season when they might not have been expected to?

“I think our goaltending has been fantastic,” Scheifele said, referring to Stuart Skinner and Daws. “You get two new goalies on your team and you never know how it’s going to go, but they’ve both been fantastic.”

They’re not the only ones.

There’s Connor, who has 22 goals, good for third in the NHL behind Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl (25) and Anaheim Ducks forward Cutter Gauthier (24). There’s Perfetti, who has 21 points (10 goals, 11 assists) in 28 games in what is looking like a bounce-back year after he had 32 points (12 goals, 20 assists) all of last season. There’s rookie forward Viggo Bjorck, who recently had seven points (two goals, five assists) in a nine-game stretch.

There’s a lot to like.

“It’s just the character in this room, there’s no quit and also we have the skill in this room that can do that,” Scheifele said. “We have a lot of great players that can make plays and score goals in big moments.

“I think that’s the biggest thing it says about this group is that just, we can do it. We don’t want to put ourselves in that position but just the character that there’s no quit in it, there’s no shutting it down. We keep fighting till the end.”