Chicago Blackhawks

Patrick Kane was placed on injured reserve by the Blackhawks on Friday with a lower-body injury, retroactive to Wednesday, and the forward did not play in a 2-1 win against the New York Rangers. Kane left a after blocking a shot in a 3-1 win against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday in the third period. "With the IR, that means automatic seven days, so he'll be out through Sunday (against the Minnesota Wild) and Monday's game (at the Winnipeg Jets)," Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said. "He’d be available, if healthy, for the game in Nashville (next Thursday). I would say that's best-case scenario." Kane has 18 points (two goals, 16 assists) in 22 games this season and has nine points (one goal, eight assists) in a six-game point streak. He missed three games with an upper-body injury a few weeks ago before returning on Nov. 12 but had not missed a game since then. "We didn’t put him on (long-term injured reserve). We put him on the IR for a reason," Blashill said. "We anticipate that this is something that can be managed and he could be back sooner than later."