Welcome to the NHL Status Report. Here is the latest lineup/injury news around the NHL.
NHL Status Report: Hedman questionable for Lightning against Panthers
Stone being evaluated for Golden Knights; Tanev placed on IR by Maple Leafs
© Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images
Tampa Bay Lightning
Victor Hedman is questionable for the Lightning at the Florida Panthers on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; The Spot, SCRIPPS). The defenseman left in the first period of a 6-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Friday, playing just 3:43. Coach Jon Cooper said Hedman's exit was not related to the illness that forced him to miss a 3-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday but had no additional update. Hedman has six points (four goals, two assists) in 23 games this season. ... Forward Pontus Holmberg will be out four weeks with a lower-body injury. He was injured in the second period Wednesday. Holmberg has 13 points (six goals, seven assists) in 24 games this season.
Vegas Golden Knights
Mark Stone is questionable for the Golden Knights against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday (4 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, TVAS, TSN2). The forward and Vegas captain left a 4-1 loss to the San Jose Sharks on Friday briefly in the second period with an undisclosed injury. Stone played only three shifts in the third, sitting out the final 12:18. Coach Ryan Craig said after the game that Stone was being evaluated. He has 23 points (11 goals, 12 assists) in 27 games.
Toronto Maple Leafs
Chris Tanev was placed on injured reserve by the Maple Leafs on Saturday. The defenseman was injured in a 3-1 win against the Boston Bruins on Friday at the three-minute mark of the second period and did not return. "Didn't finish; never a good sign for me," coach Jim Hiller said. "I don't have an update, but when a guy's night is over, it's never great." Tanev, who has a goal and an assist in 16 games this season, has missed 11 games this season due to injury. ... Defenseman Nick Blankenburg, who has been out since Oct. 22 with an upper-body injury, was activated off injured reserve and is expected to play at Pittsburgh on Saturday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SNP, SNO).
Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak sustained a lower-body injury for the Bruins in the first period of a 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs on Friday. The forward skated off the ice and into the tunnel following a defensive zone face-off and did not practice Saturday. "He (is getting) tested right now by our doctors, so we'll probably know more tomorrow, hopefully," coach Marco Sturm said after the game Friday. Pastrnak leads Boston with 32 points (11 goals, 21 assists) in 24 games this season. The Bruins host the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday (5 p.m. ET; NESN, SN, TVAS).
Chicago Blackhawks
Patrick Kane was placed on injured reserve by the Blackhawks on Friday with a lower-body injury, retroactive to Wednesday, and the forward did not play in a 2-1 win against the New York Rangers. Kane left a after blocking a shot in a 3-1 win against the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday in the third period. "With the IR, that means automatic seven days, so he'll be out through Sunday (against the Minnesota Wild) and Monday's game (at the Winnipeg Jets)," Blackhawks coach Jeff Blashill said. "He’d be available, if healthy, for the game in Nashville (next Thursday). I would say that's best-case scenario." Kane has 18 points (two goals, 16 assists) in 22 games this season and has nine points (one goal, eight assists) in a six-game point streak. He missed three games with an upper-body injury a few weeks ago before returning on Nov. 12 but had not missed a game since then. "We didn’t put him on (long-term injured reserve). We put him on the IR for a reason," Blashill said. "We anticipate that this is something that can be managed and he could be back sooner than later."
Colorado Avalanche
Martin Necas (upper body) will not play for the Avalanche against the San Jose Sharks on Saturday (9 p.m. ET; NBCSCA, ALT). The forward missed a 4-3 shootout win against the Wild on Friday, and there is no timeline for his return. Necas has 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) in 24 games this season.
Buffalo Sabres
Forward Noah Ostlund will be out at least a month, Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said after a 6-3 loss the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday. "The news wasn't good. At least a month, and probably more," Ruff said. Ostlund was injured blocking a shot during a 5-1 win against the Rangers on Wednesday. ... Forward Zach Benson (upper body) also did not play Friday. Buffalo begins a four-game road trip at the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.
Vancouver Canucks
Elias Pettersson (upper body) was placed on injured reserve by the Canucks on Saturday, retroactive to Nov. 19. The center has missed their past four games. He has 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) in 24 games. ... Filip Chytil left a 5-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday in the second period because of an upper-body injury. The forward collided with forward Tyson Foerster during his first shift of the period. Vancouver recalled forward Chase Wouters ahead of its game at Boston on Sunday (5 p.m. ET; NESN, SN, TVAS).
Florida Panthers
Garnet Hathaway sustained an undisclosed injury for the Panthers during their 3-2 win at the Washington Capitals on Friday and will be reevaluated Saturday. The forward left at 2:35 of the third period after a collision with Capitals defenseman Matt Roy. Florida hosts Tampa Bay on Saturday (6 p.m. ET; The Spot, SCRIPPS).