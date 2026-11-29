DALLAS — Miro Heiskanen had a career-high five points with a goal and four assists, and the Dallas Stars defeated the Utah Mammoth 7-4 at American Airlines Center on Saturday.
Heiskanen has career-high five points, Stars score seven in win against Mammoth
Robertson gets four points, Rantanen scores two, Oettinger makes 34 saves for Dallas
Jason Robertson had two goals and two assists to tie his career high of four points, and Mikko Rantanen scored twice for the Stars (16-8-2), who had lost their previous two games. Jake Oettinger made 34 saves, and Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn each had a goal and an assist.
Logan Cooley scored twice for Utah (14-11-3), who had won their previous two games. Sebastian Cossa made 21 saves.
Benn scored on a breakaway at 9:03 of the first period to give Dallas a 1-0 lead. Radek Faksa sent a backhand pass to Benn just inside the blue line to spring Benn on a breakaway, and the Stars captain skated in and snapped a quick shot high into the top left corner.
Cooley tied the game 1-1 at 10:25, gathering a puck off the end boards from just above the goal line with a shot past Oettinger’s left skate.
Jack McBain gave Utah a 2-1 lead at 15:04. Barrett Hayton skated above the goal line and sent a pass across to McBain low in the slot, where McBain snapped a shot past Oettinger’s blocker.
Heiskanen tied the game 2-2 at 19:00 with an unassisted snap shot from the slot after intercepting a Dylan Guenther pass.
Rantanen scored a power-play goal to put Dallas back in front 3-2 at 5:03 of the second period with a snap shot over Cossa’s glove from the right circle.
Cooley scored his second goal of the game to tie it 3-3 at 9:46 with a snap shot from the top of the left circle that beat Oettinger short side.
Robertson made it 4-3 with a wrist shot from the slot at 10:55 after receiving a cross-ice pass from Benn inside the blue line.
Rantanen scored his second goal of the game on the power play at 12:33 to give Dallas a 5-3 lead, scoring from the left dot off a feed from Robertson.
Robertson beat Cossa through the five-hole to extend Dallas’s lead to 6-3 at 14:02 of the third period.
Yegor Borikov scored his first NHL goal in his first game on a rebound with 1:26 remaining to cut the Dallas lead to 6-4.
Seguin scored an empty-net goal at 19:36 for the 7-4 win, with Heiskanen getting the primary assist for his fifth point.