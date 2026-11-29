Jason Robertson had two goals and two assists to tie his career high of four points, and Mikko Rantanen scored twice for the Stars (16-8-2), who had lost their previous two games. Jake Oettinger made 34 saves, and Tyler Seguin and Jamie Benn each had a goal and an assist.

Logan Cooley scored twice for Utah (14-11-3), who had won their previous two games. Sebastian Cossa made 21 saves.

Benn scored on a breakaway at 9:03 of the first period to give Dallas a 1-0 lead. Radek Faksa sent a backhand pass to Benn just inside the blue line to spring Benn on a breakaway, and the Stars captain skated in and snapped a quick shot high into the top left corner.

Cooley tied the game 1-1 at 10:25, gathering a puck off the end boards from just above the goal line with a shot past Oettinger’s left skate.

Jack McBain gave Utah a 2-1 lead at 15:04. Barrett Hayton skated above the goal line and sent a pass across to McBain low in the slot, where McBain snapped a shot past Oettinger’s blocker.

Heiskanen tied the game 2-2 at 19:00 with an unassisted snap shot from the slot after intercepting a Dylan Guenther pass.

Rantanen scored a power-play goal to put Dallas back in front 3-2 at 5:03 of the second period with a snap shot over Cossa’s glove from the right circle.

Cooley scored his second goal of the game to tie it 3-3 at 9:46 with a snap shot from the top of the left circle that beat Oettinger short side.

Robertson made it 4-3 with a wrist shot from the slot at 10:55 after receiving a cross-ice pass from Benn inside the blue line.

Rantanen scored his second goal of the game on the power play at 12:33 to give Dallas a 5-3 lead, scoring from the left dot off a feed from Robertson.

Robertson beat Cossa through the five-hole to extend Dallas’s lead to 6-3 at 14:02 of the third period.

Yegor Borikov scored his first NHL goal in his first game on a rebound with 1:26 remaining to cut the Dallas lead to 6-4.

Seguin scored an empty-net goal at 19:36 for the 7-4 win, with Heiskanen getting the primary assist for his fifth point.