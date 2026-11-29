Dustin Wolf made 28 saves for Calgary (11-15-2), which lost for the fifth time in six games (1-4-1).

The Rangers beat the Flames 3-1, including an empty-net goal, in Calgary on Nov. 11.

"We saw this type of game in Calgary against them as well," Flames coach Ryan Huska said. "There isn't a lot of room on the ice. I think they do a really good job of playing a direct game and they make it hard on our defense at times. I think at times we did the same thing to them, especially as the game went on, but we just weren't able to find the goal that we needed."

Laba gave the Rangers a 1-0 lead with an unassisted goal at 3:48 of the third period.

The puck rimmed out of New York's defensive zone and Laba won the puck from Morgan Frost along the boards in the neutral zone. He had a step on Simon Nemec, knifed diagonally through the left face-off circle, made a quick deke to his forehand and slid it through Wolf's five-hole.

"Luckily his legs opened up there and I was able to slip it through," Laba said.

It was the type of goal Sullivan knows Laba can score because it came from his skating ability.

"When 'Labs' is at his best his skating is one of his biggest attributes and he utilizes it on both sides of the puck," Sullivan said. "To defend he can close on people, he's got a good stick, he can lean on people, he's strong. So, he utilizes his foot speed and his skating ability that way to defend, but also offensively like taking defensemen wide, earning his ice so to speak, and if he gets a step trying to get inside with the puck like on the goal he scored. When he's at his very best it's hard not to notice him because of how well he skates and his ability to push the pace on both sides of the puck."

Laba also had a key block with his stick to stop Matt Coronato on what appeared to be a wide-open look from the left circle during a Flames' power play at 9:30 of the third period.

"I'm really happy for 'Labs,' " Rangers forward J.T. Miller said. "Labs played unbelievable today. He really drove play, really showcased his speed and I'm happy he got on the board."

The Rangers and Flames were locked in a goalie duel in the first two periods with Wolf (20 saves) and Korpisalo (18 saves) each bidding for his first shutout of the season.

Wolf’s best save was arguably his left pad stop on Matt Rempe's redirection attempt as the Rangers forward was cutting to the net from the right side at 12:46 of the second.

"I saw him driving to the back post area and kind of tried to stay deep in my paint to get over there," Wolf said. "Just fortunate it hit my leg."

Korpisalo stopped Coronato on a breakaway at 15:30 of the first period and used his left pad to stop the Flames forward on the wraparound 25 seconds into the second period. Later, he made a point-blank save on Ryan Strome's wide-open shot from the slot at 10:33.

His 12 saves in the third preserved Laba's goal as the game-winner.

"That's what it takes to win," Sullivan said. "When the goals are at a premium like they have been for us lately it just places that much more of an emphasis on your ability to keep it out of the net. So, we've got to check hard, defend hard and we've got to get timely saves. We got them tonight from Korpi."

NOTES: Martin Pospisil had a game-high nine hits in 14:37 of ice time in his return to Calgary's lineup after missing three games with an upper-body injury.