Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Oct. 17

Philadelphia Flyers radio host Jason Myrtetus addressed the team Saturday at the request of coach Rick Tocchet.

Myrtetus was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2024, and during the summer learned that the disease had spread, including to his lungs and liver. He told The Athletic earlier this month that the news came with a prognosis of 6-24 months left to live.

"For me, it's an honor," Myrtetus told NHL.com. "As somebody who was born and raised here, this organization started my love affair with the game. So, to be able to do that and kind of share my story with them, it was an honor to do it.

“I love this team, I love the game, and I just hope that what I had to say can provide some perspective and help in some way."

The impact was felt among the players.

"That's a special human being right there," defenseman Nick Seeler said. "He takes the time to speak to us about what he's going through ... truly a remarkable human being in the way he approaches life and how he battles through each and every day. So, it was special to have him in here.

"He's part of the Flyers family for a long time -- way longer than most guys in this room."

Myrtetus credits the relationship he has with the Flyers at all levels of the organization for helping him in his battle.

"When I first made my diagnosis initially public, the initial text that I got from Travis Sanheim was, 'You've always had our back. Every guy in that room has got yours,'" Myrtetus said. "I'm a big believer in strength in numbers, and there's a lot of guys in that room, and a lot of guys and people in this organization, men and women, that have been great support for me, and that all matters, and it helps.

“It helps me a ton, just not professionally, but also personally, to know that you have that kind of support. And when you're in this kind of battle, it means everything."