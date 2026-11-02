Welcome to the Hockey Fights Cancer Daily Digest, NHL.com's daily look at the League's Hockey Fights Cancer initiative.
Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest
Latest news, images from teams, players around the NHL
© Anaheim Ducks
Nov. 1
Anaheim Ducks goalie Lukas Dostal shared the way he plans on paying special tribute to all those impacted by cancer during the month of November.
Dostal will wear a purple goalie mask for every game with some special art paying tribute to some special people in his life and in the Ducks organization that he is fighting for. After the conclusion of Hockey Fights Cancer month, Dostal's mask will be put up for auction with the proceeds to benefit Rady Children's Hospital of Orange County.
The special mask features the usual Ducks things including a likeness of mascot Wild Wing and a silhouette of Disney Land, but the backplate shows off a special pink and purple ribbon with names of people that are important to Dostal, including goaltending coach Sudarshan "Sudsie" Maharaj and other beloved members of the organization.
The mask also pays tribute to Dostal's grandmother, who died of pancreatic cancer when he was younger. Dostal said he wants to dedicate the mask to not only his grandmother, but to all the people who have inspired him with their fight.
Written under the special ribbon, Dostal says, is one of his favorite sayings: "Nothing is impossible."
The Ducks are scheduled to play 15 games in November, the last one happening on the 28th against the Los Angeles Kings.
Oct. 22
The Boston Bruins paid tribute to a late member of the organizational family on Hockey Fights Cancer night Thursday.
The team hung a purple and white Hockey Fights Cancer jersey on their bench in honor of Alex Gimenez, a member of the front office who died in September, just months after being hired as the team's director of hockey operations, collective bargaining agreement.
Gimenez was hired by the Bruins in July in what was called his "dream job" before his death.
"Alex earned the respect of all who knew and worked with him throughout his career and, most importantly, he was a wonderful person who will be greatly missed," Bruins GM Don Sweeney said at the time.
Giminez's special jersey was just part of the night, which featured lavender decor and a large wall with the Bruins "I Fight For..." placards where tribute is paid to loved ones affected by cancer.
Oct. 18
The Minnesota Wild hosted young cancer patient Mason Schroeder at their Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Sunday.
Mason signed a contract with the Wild earlier this year, then joined the team at the practice where he got to meet the players in the locker room.
On Sunday, he was interviewed between periods.
Wild players filled out their “I Fight For” cards to show their support for those battling the disease.
The team had those signs lining the tunnel at the arena.
Oct. 17
Philadelphia Flyers radio host Jason Myrtetus addressed the team Saturday at the request of coach Rick Tocchet.
Myrtetus was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2024, and during the summer learned that the disease had spread, including to his lungs and liver. He told The Athletic earlier this month that the news came with a prognosis of 6-24 months left to live.
"For me, it's an honor," Myrtetus told NHL.com. "As somebody who was born and raised here, this organization started my love affair with the game. So, to be able to do that and kind of share my story with them, it was an honor to do it.
“I love this team, I love the game, and I just hope that what I had to say can provide some perspective and help in some way."
The impact was felt among the players.
"That's a special human being right there," defenseman Nick Seeler said. "He takes the time to speak to us about what he's going through ... truly a remarkable human being in the way he approaches life and how he battles through each and every day. So, it was special to have him in here.
"He's part of the Flyers family for a long time -- way longer than most guys in this room."
Myrtetus credits the relationship he has with the Flyers at all levels of the organization for helping him in his battle.
"When I first made my diagnosis initially public, the initial text that I got from Travis Sanheim was, 'You've always had our back. Every guy in that room has got yours,'" Myrtetus said. "I'm a big believer in strength in numbers, and there's a lot of guys in that room, and a lot of guys and people in this organization, men and women, that have been great support for me, and that all matters, and it helps.
“It helps me a ton, just not professionally, but also personally, to know that you have that kind of support. And when you're in this kind of battle, it means everything."
Oct. 15
Hockey Fights Cancer night on Thursday is hitting home for the Detroit Red Wings. Over the weekend, Jenny Baumann, wife of Red Wings physical therapist and assistant athletic trainer Russ Baumann, died of cancer.
Coach Todd McLellan spoke out before the game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday.
The team hung a special Hockey Fights Cancer jersey for Jenny outside their locker room alongside their "I Fight For" cards.
"Full House" stars Dave Coulier and Andrea Barber were at Little Caesars Arena for the Red Wings' Hockey Fights Cancer Night. Coulier, who is from Detroit, has battled and beat cancer twice in the last two years.
The Red Wings shared a video of the costars in their Hockey Fights Cancer jerseys.
© Detroit Red Wings
Oct. 13
The Anaheim Ducks and Calgary Flames came together to support the fight against cancer. Fans shined their lights and players held up their "I Fight For" signs as the League debuts its season-long Hockey Fights Cancer initiative.
Oct. 13
The Dallas Stars hosted the first Hockey Fights Cancer Night of the season on Tuesday during their game against the Colorado Avalanche.
During morning skate, 5-year-old Kaylin joined the team to celebrate being cancer free for two years. She met with goalie Casey DeSmith during practice.
“My sister had cancer when she was about three, so it hits home for me,” DeSmith told the team.
Kaylin read out the starting lineup in the locker room before the game, then participated in the ceremonial puck drop with Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog and Stars captain Jamie Benn while ringing the bell at center ice.
Oct. 13
What better way to start Hockey Fights Cancer than a 16-game night in the NHL. That's what happening tonight with Frozen Frenzy.
Featuring all 32 NHL teams, 'NHL Frozen Frenzy’ on ESPN2, Disney+ and the ESPN App (in the U.S.) dropped the puck on this season’s Hockey Fights Cancer campaign, spotlighting stories from across the League for the third straight season and raising funds for the V Foundation in support of Hockey Fights Cancer. In celebration of Frozen Frenzy, Hockey Fights Cancer and the V Foundation are investing $100,000 in lifesaving cancer research, encouraging fans to donate and help amplify the impact. The national spotlight will continue with Wednesday Night Hockey (Prime Video in Canada), NHL on TNT (in the U.S.) and Saturday Night Hockey on Sportsnet (in Canada) all hosting a Hockey Fights Cancer themed broadcast. All 32 Clubs are set to host in-game awareness nights throughout the season, with November continuing to be a league-wide celebration month for Hockey Fights Cancer.
Also, the Dallas Stars will be hosting their Hockey Fights Cancer Night when they host the Colorado Avalanche (8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN).
The League also announced other details for this year's campaign, including this year's HFC champions. Check out all the details here.