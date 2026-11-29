Gauthier came in off the rush and beat Anton Forsberg with a wrist shot from the right circle on a power play to give the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 6:13 of the first period for his 20th goal in the month of November. Gauthier joined Teemu Selanne (March 1993 with the Winnipeg Jets) and Joe Malone (February 1921 with the Hamilton Tigers) in netting 20 goals in a month.

Alex Laferriere had a goal and three assists, Artemi Panarin had two goals and an assist, and the Kings (10-12-2) have won three straight games for the first time this season. Kevin Fiala scored, and Forsberg made 30 saves.

Tristan Luneau had a goal and two assists, Beckett Sennecke had a goal and an assist, and Lukas Dostal made 26 saves for the Ducks (12-15-1), who have lost six of seven and eight of their past 10 in regulation.

It was the second game of a back-to-back set between the Southern California rivals. The Kings won 5-3 against the Ducks in Anaheim on Friday.

Erik Haula put the Kings back up 5-4 at 14:12 of the third period, chasing down a long giveaway in the defensive zone with Trevor Moore to charge in on net and score with a wrist shot after Sennecke had tied it 4-4 at 13:01 when his fluttering wrist shot from the right circle trickled in through Forsberg’s legs.

Sennecke hit the crossbar with seven seconds remaining with Dostal off for an extra attacker.

Panarin tied it 1-1 at 14:57, dropping to a knee while getting off a one-timer from the left circle set up by Laferriere.

Fiala put Los Angeles ahead 2-1 seven seconds into a power play at 1:18 into the second period. He scored his first goal of the season on a one-timer from the right circle off Panarin’s cross-slot pass from the left goal line.

Laferriere made it 3-1 at 7:04. Cody Ceci's shot went wide right and caromed off the boards back to Laferriere in the slot for quick shot, where Luneau poked it over the line trying to pull it back.

Nikita Nesterov cut it to 3-2 at 5:20 of the third when Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson tried to break up his centering pass below the right goal line, redirecting it into the air and past Dostal into the netting at the left post.

However, Panarin finished off a 2-on-1 rush from Laferriere with a backhand 29 seconds later to restore a two-goal lead at 4-2.

Luneau got the Ducks within 4-3 at 11:31 chasing down his own missed attempt and putting in a sharp-angle shot.