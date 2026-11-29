Tavares tied it 1-1 on a power play at 3:00 of the second period, deflecting a shot from Raddysh for his fifth goal this season and third in six games.

Lapierre had a chance to put the Penguins back in front when he stole the puck from Toronto defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson at the opposite blue line to go in for a partial breakaway, but Bobrovsky turned away his backhand at 18:26.

"The best player on the ice today was 'Bob,'" Tavares said. "Gave us a great chance to win. You really feel for him. We couldn't hold on."

The Maple Leafs were outshot 20-9 in the opening two periods, including 12-3 in the first.

"There was a lot of great efforts tonight," Silovs said. "Toronto is a team that doesn’t shoot a lot either. They’re just trying to look for better opportunities. We managed to limit the shots they had. We did a great job today.”

Raddysh gave Toronto a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 6:18 of the third period, scoring on a one-timer from above the left face-off circle set up by Gavin McKenna.

"I thought we could've been a lot better," Raddysh said. "I don't know what the shots ended up (being), but I think they doubled us. That's not acceptable by us."