PITTSBURGH -- Hendrix Lapierre scored at 3:35 of overtime after Tommy Novak scored the tying goal with 51 seconds left in the third period, and the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied for a 3-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday.
Lapierre wins it in OT, Penguins rally past Maple Leafs
Forward scores at 3:35, Novak ties it with 51 seconds left for Pittsburgh; Bobrovsky makes 38 saves for Toronto
Novak tied it 2-2 with his team-leading 10th goal of the season, tapping in a loose puck after a shot from Sidney Crosby at the point hit Ben Kindel and dropped in the crease.
Lapierre won it by taking a pass from Erik Karlsson with his back to the net, turning just above the crease and sneaking a wrist shot past Sergei Bobrovsky's right pad.
"I rarely celebrate like that, but I was really happy to get the two points today," said Lapierre, who also had an assist. "I thought we deserved at least one point, which we got at the end. Then to get that second one was awesome."
Kris Letang also scored, and Arturs Silovs made 15 saves for the Penguins (9-15-2), who have won two straight, including 6-3 at the Buffalo Sabres on Friday, after losing each of their previous five in regulation. They had lost six consecutive at home (0-5-1).
"Well deserved by the players," Pittsburgh coach Dan Muse said. "Obviously, been some hard weeks here recently. But I think you go with these last two games, it's much more in line with the way we want to play. It's a credit to them, just sticking with it. Really happy for them right now, that they get to go into the locker room and just have that good feeling because I think they earned it."
John Tavares and Darren Raddysh each had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs (10-14-4), who had won two in a row after losing the previous nine (0-8-1). Bobrovsky made 38 saves as his personal losing streak reached seven games (0-6-1) since last winning Oct. 22 against the New York Rangers.
"We were close, really close," Bobrovsky said. "The points are important for us right now. Yeah, I thought we could have had two points tonight, you know? Yeah, it's frustrating."
Letang put the Penguins ahead 1-0 at 18:56 of the first period with a shot from the high slot. The defenseman also scored Friday, giving him a goal in consecutive regular-season games for the first time since Dec. 12 and 14, 2024.
Tavares tied it 1-1 on a power play at 3:00 of the second period, deflecting a shot from Raddysh for his fifth goal this season and third in six games.
Lapierre had a chance to put the Penguins back in front when he stole the puck from Toronto defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson at the opposite blue line to go in for a partial breakaway, but Bobrovsky turned away his backhand at 18:26.
"The best player on the ice today was 'Bob,'" Tavares said. "Gave us a great chance to win. You really feel for him. We couldn't hold on."
The Maple Leafs were outshot 20-9 in the opening two periods, including 12-3 in the first.
"There was a lot of great efforts tonight," Silovs said. "Toronto is a team that doesn’t shoot a lot either. They’re just trying to look for better opportunities. We managed to limit the shots they had. We did a great job today.”
Raddysh gave Toronto a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal at 6:18 of the third period, scoring on a one-timer from above the left face-off circle set up by Gavin McKenna.
"I thought we could've been a lot better," Raddysh said. "I don't know what the shots ended up (being), but I think they doubled us. That's not acceptable by us."
NOTES: Karlsson factored on a game-winning goal for the 156th time to tie Phil Housley for the fifth-most by a defenseman in NHL history behind Ray Bourque (226), Nicklas Lidstrom (201), Paul Coffey (183) and Brent Burns (161). ... Penguins forward Rickard Rakell did not play because of a lower-body injury. He is day to day. ... Maple Leafs forward Jack Roslovic had one shot on goal in 17:27 of ice time after missing the previous two games with an upper-body injury. ... Letang is the first Penguins defenseman to score in consecutive days since Mike Matheson on Jan. 20 and 21, 2022. He has scored on back-to-back days five times, tied with Randy Carlyle for the most by a Pittsburgh defenseman.