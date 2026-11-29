ST. LOUIS -- The Washington Capitals scored three unanswered goals in the second period en route to a 4-1 win against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Saturday.
Capitals score three straight in second period, surge past Blues
Jenner, Dubois each has goal; St. Louis point streak ends at six
Pierre-Luc Dubois, Anthony Beauvillier and Boone Jenner each scored in the period to give Washington a 4-1 lead entering the third.
“It’s got to be up there (with one of the best performances of the season),” Washington coach Spencer Carbery said. “The boxes that we checked tonight, we got off to a great start, scored first shift, power play. We don’t sit back on it, and when we need to defend in the third period, I thought we did a nice job of that sort of establishing because they’re a really good third-period team.
“You know they weren’t just going to lay down. And then the penalty kill steps up with two big kills in the third period, and then Clay (Stevenson), I thought, was outstanding.”
Ryan Leonard had two assists to extend his point streak to eight games for the Capitals (12-12-0), who had lost six of seven (1-6-0), including a 3-2 defeat to the Florida Panthers on Friday. Stevenson made 14 saves.
Stevenson earned his first win this season after being reclaimed off waivers from the Winnipeg Jets on Nov. 21; he was initially put on waivers by the Capitals on Sept. 27 and claimed by the Jets.
“I’ve been with some of them for a long time,” Stevenson said. “It means a lot to get back there and see the places again. A little nostalgic. … It was fun, it’s a fun life.
“I felt good as (the game) progressed. They’re a really tough team on the net front when the pucks are high. They were delivering them and it’s tough to see. I felt like I was maybe fighting it a little bit at the start. But our guys played so good in front of me, maybe kind of weathered that a little bit for myself to more or less settle in a little bit.”
Pavel Buchnevich scored for the Blues (14-10-3), who had their six-game point streak (5-0-1) end after winning seven of their previous nine, including a 5-3 victory against the Dallas Stars on Friday. Jordan Binnington made 29 saves and allowed three or more goals for the seventh time in eight starts.
“We just didn’t have juice,” St. Louis coach Jim Montgomery said. “You could tell that we just weren’t ourselves as the way we’ve been playing fast, the way we’ve been moving pucks. We didn’t move pucks sharply or quickly, we weren’t moving to spots quickly. That led to us defending a lot.”
Ilya Protas put Washington ahead 1-0 just 32 seconds into the first period when he was on the doorstep and scored on a rebound of Martin Fehervary’s shot coming in from the left point after Binnington made the initial save.
Buchnevich tied it 1-1 at 2:14, knocking in a rebound of Aleksanteri Kaskimaki’s shot from the blue line that hit the left post and popped to the top of the crease.
“I think the first half of the first period wasn’t that bad,” Buchnevich said. “We got some chances after (tying the game 1-1), but after that, I don’t know, it’s kind of … the game fell apart. We’ve got to learn from that and get better.”
Dubois scored on the power play to give the Capitals a 2-1 lead at 4:16 of the second period after his shot from the slot caromed off the stick of Philip Broberg. It marked the fifth straight game Washington has scored on the man-advantage.
Beauvillier extended it to 3-1 at 11:17 off a sharp angle shot to the short side past Binnington.
Jenner then pushed it to 4-1 at 19:05 on a snap shot from the right circle far side. Another Blues neutral zone turnover, this one by Cam Fowler, led to the goal.
Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun sustained an upper-body injury late in the first period and did not return. Carbery had no further update after the game.
“Kudos to our ‘D’ because we lose ‘Chychy’ (late) in the first period and we played basically, whatever it was, with five ‘D’ and you couldn’t even tell that because these guys logged a lot of minutes,” Carbery said. “They did a great job for us tonight.
“I really liked a lot of things we did defensively, forecheck-wise tonight from our group.”
NOTES: Leonard has 11 points (five goals, six assists) during his point streak. Only three other Capitals players in the past 40 years had a run of that length at age 21 or younger: Alex Ovechkin (five times; longest: 13 games in 2006-07), Nicklas Backstrom (two times; longest: 10 games in 06-07) and Andre Burakovsky (eight games in 2015-16). … Buchnevich has seven points (four goals, three assists) in his past six games. ... St. Louis forward Connor McMichael played 14:31 and was a minus-2 in his first game against the Capitals since being acquired along with the No. 16 pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and forward prospect Milton Gastrin from Washington for Jordan Kyrou on June 23. Kyrou did not play due to an upper-body injury. ... Capitals defenseman Vincent Desharnais was a late scratch with an undisclosed injury and was replaced by Jack St. Ivany, who had one shot on goal in 20:06 of ice time. Carbery had no update on Desharnais.