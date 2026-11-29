Gage Goncalves also scored for the Lightning (16-8-2), who had dropped four of six, including a 6-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators on Friday. Andrei Vasilievskiy made 16 saves and won his fifth straight start against the Panthers.

Tampa Bay already was missing three regulars -- defensemen Victor Hedman and Erik Cernak, and forward Brandon Hagel, each out with an undisclosed injury -- before its leading scorer, forward Nikita Kucherov, left the game with 4:27 remaining in the second period. He did not return.

Carter Verhaeghe scored, and Akira Schmid made 19 saves for the Panthers (15-9-3), who had won three consecutive games. They were coming off a 3-2 victory at the Washington Capitals on Friday.

It was the first meeting of the season between the intrastate rivals.

Goncalves gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 16:22 of the first period, scoring in the slot by deflecting Jake Guentzel’s point shot over Schmid.

Verhaeghe tied it 1-1 at 7:47 of the second with the teams at 4-on-4. Sam Bennett wrested away the puck from J.J. Moser along the end boards and sent a backhanded pass into the right face-off circle, where Verhaeghe one-timed it over Vasilevskiy’s shoulder.

The Lightning retook the lead at 2-1 at 13:28. After Florida tried to clear the puck out of its zone, Brayden Point chipped it from the blue line down the left side, and O’Reilly picked it up before driving and scoring on a wrist shot from the left circle.

The Panthers went 0-for-5 on the power play; the Lightning were 0-for-4.