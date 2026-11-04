Hellebuyck wishes Jets, fans ‘nothing but the best’ in social media post

Connor Hellebuyck posted a “Letter to Jets Fans” on his Instagram account Wednesday to express his gratitude to Winnipeg Jets fans as well as the organization and former teammates, and to explain his decision to request a trade after last season.

The goalie’s distinguished 11-season tenure with the Jets, which included winning the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goalie three times (2020, 2024, 2025), and the Hart Trophy as the League’s most valuable player (2024-25 season), ended when he was traded to the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 23. Winnipeg received forward Dawson Mercer, goalie Nico Daws, forward Nick Bjugstad, the rights to unsigned draft choice forward Alexander Command, New Jersey’s second-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft and seventh-round selection in the 2027 NHL Draft.

“When I think about my years in Winnipeg, I’ll always be grateful for the life my family and I built there and for the people who became such an important part of it,” Hellebuyck wrote in his Instagram post. “It’s where I grew as a player and where we started our family.”

Hellebuyck’s time in Winnipeg ended unceremoniously; he was suspended by the team after requesting a trade and failing to report for training camp. The 33-year-old was traded on the day his suspension, which began Sept. 16, was scheduled to end and he was expected to report to the team.

“I know my decision to request a trade was disappointing and frustrating for many people, especially those who supported me throughout my career,” Hellebuyck wrote. “I understand those feelings, and I want everyone to know it was an extremely difficult decision.

“There were several considerations that went into my decision, including some very challenging circumstances involving my family. After a lot of thought and discussion, we ultimately felt that making a change was the best thing for our family. We’ve chosen to keep those personal circumstances private, and I hope people can respect that.”

Hellebuyck, who is 3-0-0 with a 1.95 goals-against average and .900 save percentage in three games (all starts) since joining the Devils, went on to thank Jets owner Mark Chipman, general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff and “the entire Jets organization for the opportunity they gave me, and the trust they showed in me over the years.”

“To my teammates, coaches, trainers, equipment staff and everyone behind the scenes, thank you for your friendships, support and memories that I will always carry with me. To the great Jets fans who supported me and my family, thank you. I’ll never forget the pride I felt representing Winnipeg, and I wish the Jets and the entire community nothing but the best.”

Hellebuyck holds the Jets/Atlanta Thrashers franchise records for games played (625), games started (615), wins (345) and shutouts (45). His .916 save percentage and 2.58 GAA are the best among goalies to play at least 80 games for the franchise.

He was the eighth goalie to win the Hart Trophy, along with the Vezina, when Winnipeg won the Presidents' Trophy as the League's top regular-season team in 2024-25. He went 47-12-3 with a 2.00 GAA, .925 save percentage and eight shutouts in 63 games (62 starts), leading the NHL in wins, GAA and shutouts. Last season, he helped Team USA win the gold medal at the 2026 Winter Olympics by going 5-0 with a 1.18 GAA and .956 save percentage in five games (five starts).

The Jets missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season (35-35-12), though, and finished seventh in the Central Division, eight points behind the Los Angeles Kings for the second wild card in the Western Conference. Hellebuyck went 23-23-11 with a 2.86 GAA and .895 save percentage in 57 games (57 starts).