Matias Maccelli and Brayden Schenn scored for the Islanders (13-8-5), who had lost three of five (2-2-1), including a 3-1 defeat to the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

New York has points in nine of its past 11 games (6-2-3).

Cam York scored for the Flyers (10-13-5), who had won four of five (4-1-0), including a 5-2 victory against the Vancouver Canucks on Friday. Joseph Woll made 24 saves.

Matvei Michkov was a late scratch for Philadelphia with an illness after missing Friday’s game due to an “internal team matter.”

Maccelli gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 2:28 of the second period. Ben Hutton sprung Maccelli on a breakaway before he beat Woll glove side from the slot.

Schenn extended it to 2-0 at 13:30 of the second period. Mathew Barzal, from Woll’s right, found Schenn cutting to the glove side post for a tap-in.

York cut it to 2-1 at 16:20 of the third period. Off a feed from Trevor Zegras, York beat Sorokin high blocker side from inside the left circle.

Islanders forward Anthony Duclair sustained a lower-body injury at 19:48 of the first period and did not return after he got tangled up with Flyers forward Cole Knuble during a puck battle in the left corner.