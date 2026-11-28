The team announced shortly before the game Friday that Michkov would not play against the Canucks.

"Due to an internal team matter, forward Matvei Michkov will not be in the lineup for today’s game vs. Vancouver," Flyers governor Dan Hilferty said in a statement.

When asked if he wanted to reveal the reason why he was scratched, Michkov replied, “Good question, but I think the question is not for me. … This is hard work, and (I) play on the team. I am so hungry for wins and good last game, a win, no question. Everyone wants that. I want that.”

Multiple reports Friday said that the 21-year-old was involved in an incident with a teammate either on the bench or following a 7-3 loss at the Washington Capitals on Wednesday, which led to him being scratched Friday.

Michkov leads the Flyers with 11 goals and 20 points, but he has just one goal in his past 11 games. He played a season-low 12:19 on Wednesday.

“You know, hockey is a hard game,” he said. “I not every time score. Team first and my scoring is second or last. I play on team and not every game score. I don’t know one player who score every game. It’s hard, but it’s fun. I want to. I want to score and I want to win.”

Coach Rick Tocchet chose not to address the specifics of what happened, saying multiple times Saturday that the Flyers are putting the incident behind them.

“We’ve dealt with this. It’s over with,” Tocchet said. “Like I said, we’ve moved on. Matvei is playing tonight. It’s my decision and he’s a good player and we need him. So, we’re moving on from it. That’s the best I can give you guys.”

The reports Friday came after Michkov and defenseman Nick Seeler got into an argument during a 3-1 win at Vancouver on Nov. 9. The following day, NHL Network and ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes, citing multiple League sources, reported that Michkov, "likely prefers to have a fresh start elsewhere given the Flyers' difficult start to the season and internal discord."

Philadelphia (10-12-6) is fifth in the Metropolitan Division after qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season. The Flyers defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Eastern Conference First Round before being eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes.

General manager Daniel Briere, along with Hilferty and president of hockey operations Keith Jones, traveled to Edmonton to speak with Michkov prior to a 3-2 overtime loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Nov. 11. Speaking to the media that day, Briere said there was no truth to Weekes' report, and said he told Michkov that he remains a key part of the Flyers’ future.

When asked Saturday if he was still happy playing for Philadelphia, Michkov replied, “Good question too. I right now (with) Flyers, but yes.”

Tocchet downplayed that Michkov has potentially been involved in multiple incidents with teammates, noting that he’s “an emotional guy.”

“That’s why he’s a good player,” Tocchet said. “He gets involved in front of the net when he scores goals. I was an emotional player. We’re all emotional and you deal with it and you go from there. We all learn from it. That’s it. That’s the only thing I can give you.

“He’s a young player too. We have a lot of young players.”

Michkov acknowledged he can get emotional during games but said that’s not necessarily a bad thing.

“I think everybody is emotional, not just me,” he said. “Emotional, this is good. We play hockey. Hockey is emotional every time. Maybe sitting on a seat and playing PlayStation, no emotional. But hockey every time emotional and control (or) no control.”

Selected by the Flyers with the No. 7 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Michkov has 134 points (57 goals, 77 assists) in 188 regular-season games and one assist in eight playoff games.

NHL.com deputy managing editor Adam Kimelman contributed to this report