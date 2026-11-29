Blackhawks streaking

The Blackhawks (10-14-2) are seeking their first five-game winning streak since they won five in a row from Feb. 17-25, 2023. Chicago is 6-1-1 since Nov. 12 despite being without Connor Bedard since the forward injured his right shoulder against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 17. Bedard had surgery on Monday and expected to miss about four months. Defenseman Sam Rinzel has led the way with 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) in Chicago's past eight games. That includes seven assists on the power play, which is an NHL-best 13-for-22 (59.1 percent) over that stretch.

Wild looking to rebound

Minnesota (18-4-6) continues to lead the Western Conference with 42 points but is trying to recapture its winning formula after letting a 3-0 lead slip away in the final 6:23 of regulation of a 4-3 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. Including a 4-3 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday, the Wild have lost two in a row (0-1-1) following a 15-game point streak (12-0-3) and have one win in their past four games (1-1-2).