There are two games on the NHL schedule Sunday, including one televised nationally in the United States and Canada, and one televised nationally in Canada. Here are five things to watch today, along with the complete game schedule.
NHL On Tap: Blackhawks host Wild seeking fifth straight win
Kantserov, Kaprizov go head-to-head; Boeser leads Canucks at Bruins
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Kantserov vs. Kaprizov
Dynamic rookie Roman Kantserov will face Kirill Kaprizov for the first time in the NHL when Kantserov's Chicago Blackhawks host Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild (2 p.m. ET; Wild+, MINNHL, CHSN, NHLN, SN, TVAS). Kantserov (5-foot-9, 176 pounds) has been compared to Kaprizov (5-10, 202) because they are similar in size and, with 10 goals in 12 games in November, the 22-year-old can become the first rookie to score 11 goals in a month since Kaprizov scored 11 in April 2021 on his way to winning the Calder Trophy voted as the NHL's top rookie. Kantserov leads rookies with 15 goals and is second with 20 points in 26 games this season. Kaprizov is third in the League with 49 points (19 goals, 30 assists) in 28 games but has no points in his past two games following a 15-game point streak (32 points; eight goals, 24 assists).
Blackhawks streaking
The Blackhawks (10-14-2) are seeking their first five-game winning streak since they won five in a row from Feb. 17-25, 2023. Chicago is 6-1-1 since Nov. 12 despite being without Connor Bedard since the forward injured his right shoulder against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Nov. 17. Bedard had surgery on Monday and expected to miss about four months. Defenseman Sam Rinzel has led the way with 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) in Chicago's past eight games. That includes seven assists on the power play, which is an NHL-best 13-for-22 (59.1 percent) over that stretch.
Wild looking to rebound
Minnesota (18-4-6) continues to lead the Western Conference with 42 points but is trying to recapture its winning formula after letting a 3-0 lead slip away in the final 6:23 of regulation of a 4-3 shootout loss to the Colorado Avalanche on Friday. Including a 4-3 loss to the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday, the Wild have lost two in a row (0-1-1) following a 15-game point streak (12-0-3) and have one win in their past four games (1-1-2).
DiPietro faces familiar foe
Goalie Michael DiPietro will play against his former team for the first time when the Boston Bruins host the Vancouver Canucks (5 p.m. ET; NESN, SN, TVAS). DiPietro was selected by Canucks in the third round (No. 64) of the 2017 NHL Draft and played three games for them (two starts) during his four seasons in the organization before being traded to the Bruins on Oct. 27, 2022. The 27-year-old is making the most of his first extended run in the NHL this season (4-2-0, 2.15 goals-against average, .923 save percentage, one shutout in seven games) as Jeremy Swayman's backup with Boston. With captain David Pastrnak out with a lower-body injury, the Bruins (15-9-1) will try to get back on track after losing two straight games and five of their past seven.
Boeser shining for the Canucks
Brock Boeser has been a bright spot during a rebuilding year for Vancouver (6-21-1), which sits at the bottom of the League with 13 points. The forward leads the Canucks with 28 points (eight goals, 20 assists) in 28 games, including 15 points (three goals, 12 assists) on the power play. After forward Elias Pettersson was placed on injured with an upper-body injury Saturday, Vancouver will try to end a three-game losing streak and avoid falling to 0-3-0 on a four-game road trip that concludes against the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.
The schedule
Minnesota Wild at Chicago Blackhawks (2 p.m. ET; Wild+, MINNHL, CHSN, NHLN, SN, TVAS)
Vancouver Canucks at Boston Bruins (5 p.m. ET; NESN, SN, TVAS)