SEATTLE — Leon Draisaitl scored 10 seconds into overtime, and the Edmonton Oilers rallied back from a two-goal deficit in the third period for a 3-2 win against the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Saturday.
Draisaitl scores in OT, Oilers stun Kraken with late rally
Forward wins it 10 seconds in after Bouchard ties it with 9.2 seconds remaining in third period
On a 2-on-1 rush, Draisaitl looked off Connor McDavid and snapped a shot from the right circle that squeezed through Joey Daccord’s five-hole.
Evan Bouchard tied it with 9.2 seconds left in the third period, receiving an offensive-zone face-off win from Draisaitl at the top of the left circle, then cutting to the top of the slot and beating Daccord over the glove with a wrist shot through traffic.
Connor McDavid also scored for the Oilers (18-7-4), who ended a five-game skid (0-4-1). Devon Levi had 19 saves.
Ryker Evans and Matthew Wood scored for the Kraken (12-10-2), who won 4-2 at Edmonton in the first game of this home-and-home series on Friday. Daccord had 25 saves.
Evans made it 1-0 at 15:36 of the first period. His attempted pass ramped up Connor Murphy’s stick and hit the Edmonton defenseman in the mouth. Evans got the puck back and tried a feed to the netfront for Ryan Winterton, but it bounced off Edmonton forward Owen Michaels’ stick and into an open net behind Levi.
Wood pushed it to 2-0 at 18:03, taking Freddy Gaudreau’s blind backhand pass from below the goal line and firing a wrist shot past Levi’s blocker from the slot. It was Wood’s first goal since being acquired from the Nashville Predators in a Nov. 1 trade for forward Shane Wright.
McDavid cut it to 2-1 at 10:45 of the third, winning a race to negate an icing after Bouchard’s pass skipped over his stick at the blue line, then deking to his backhand and slipping it around Daccord’s outstretched skate.