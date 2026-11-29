On a 2-on-1 rush, Draisaitl looked off Connor McDavid and snapped a shot from the right circle that squeezed through Joey Daccord’s five-hole.

Evan Bouchard tied it with 9.2 seconds left in the third period, receiving an offensive-zone face-off win from Draisaitl at the top of the left circle, then cutting to the top of the slot and beating Daccord over the glove with a wrist shot through traffic.

Connor McDavid also scored for the Oilers (18-7-4), who ended a five-game skid (0-4-1). Devon Levi had 19 saves.

Ryker Evans and Matthew Wood scored for the Kraken (12-10-2), who won 4-2 at Edmonton in the first game of this home-and-home series on Friday. Daccord had 25 saves.

Evans made it 1-0 at 15:36 of the first period. His attempted pass ramped up Connor Murphy’s stick and hit the Edmonton defenseman in the mouth. Evans got the puck back and tried a feed to the netfront for Ryan Winterton, but it bounced off Edmonton forward Owen Michaels’ stick and into an open net behind Levi.

Wood pushed it to 2-0 at 18:03, taking Freddy Gaudreau’s blind backhand pass from below the goal line and firing a wrist shot past Levi’s blocker from the slot. It was Wood’s first goal since being acquired from the Nashville Predators in a Nov. 1 trade for forward Shane Wright.

McDavid cut it to 2-1 at 10:45 of the third, winning a race to negate an icing after Bouchard’s pass skipped over his stick at the blue line, then deking to his backhand and slipping it around Daccord’s outstretched skate.