Shane Pinto and Stephen Halliday scored for the Senators (17-8-3), who had won three of their past four games, including a 6-2 victory at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday. Ersson made 34 saves.

“It was one of those games where I think we definitely could have gotten a point,” Ottawa coach Travis Green said. “I like how we stuck with it. Obviously we played last night against one of the faster teams in the League.

“This is not a team you’re going to dominate or you’re going to out-chance them by a large margin. You’ve got to fight for your chances. I thought we missed some real good chances. We had two or three breakaways that we didn’t score, some shots right in front of the net that didn’t go in.”

It was the first meeting between the two teams since the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, where Carolina swept Ottawa in the Eastern Conference First Round.

The Hurricanes took a 1-0 lead just 20 seconds into the first period. Andrei Svechnikov gathered the puck at the offensive blue line and swept a pass to Aho, who drove between the circles and beat Ersson five-hole.

“It might seem there’s a lot of time, but it happens pretty quick,” Aho said. “There’s not a lot of time to think, which is usually a good thing. You just kind of react and use your instincts. I made the right decision this time.”