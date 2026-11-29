RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes extended their point streak to nine games with a 3-2 win against the Ottawa Senators at Lenovo Center on Saturday.
Hurricanes push point streak to nine with win against Senators
Aho, Deslauriers, Slavin each scores for Carolina; Ersson makes 34 saves for Ottawa
Sebastian Aho, Nicolas Deslauriers and Jaccob Slavin scored for the Hurricanes (20-3-3), who have won four in a row and are 8-0-1 during their point streak. Pyotr Kochetkov made 23 saves.
“I liked our game, obviously,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “I thought we let them hang around, to be honest. We had a couple opportunities and (Ottawa goalie Samuel Ersson) made some big saves. I was a little concerned because you knew they were going to have a push at some point there and they certainly did in the third.”
Shane Pinto and Stephen Halliday scored for the Senators (17-8-3), who had won three of their past four games, including a 6-2 victory at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday. Ersson made 34 saves.
“It was one of those games where I think we definitely could have gotten a point,” Ottawa coach Travis Green said. “I like how we stuck with it. Obviously we played last night against one of the faster teams in the League.
“This is not a team you’re going to dominate or you’re going to out-chance them by a large margin. You’ve got to fight for your chances. I thought we missed some real good chances. We had two or three breakaways that we didn’t score, some shots right in front of the net that didn’t go in.”
It was the first meeting between the two teams since the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, where Carolina swept Ottawa in the Eastern Conference First Round.
The Hurricanes took a 1-0 lead just 20 seconds into the first period. Andrei Svechnikov gathered the puck at the offensive blue line and swept a pass to Aho, who drove between the circles and beat Ersson five-hole.
“It might seem there’s a lot of time, but it happens pretty quick,” Aho said. “There’s not a lot of time to think, which is usually a good thing. You just kind of react and use your instincts. I made the right decision this time.”
Deslauriers made it 2-0 at 9:14. Ersson stopped Alexander Nikishin’s shot from the right point, but Deslauriers tapped in the rebound at the top of the crease. It was Deslauriers' first game since playing in a 4-1 loss at the Nashville Predators on Nov. 3.
“Just try to pitch in where I can. Thank God I didn’t miss that one,” Deslauriers said. “I’ve got to give credit to (assistant coach Jeff Daniels) for keeping us ready every time. It’s been a while, but I feel like I didn’t lose a step.”
Pinto cut the deficit to 2-1 at 4:07 of the second period after Jordan Spence made a short pass to Pinto in the right face-off circle for a snap shot under Kochetkov’s blocker.
“They’re obviously an elite team,” Pinto said. “I thought we were right there with them. Obviously, the shots don’t indicate that. But I thought we had our grade As. It could have gone either way.”
Slavin sent a one-timer on net that deflected off the shaft of Pinto’s stick to give Carolina a 3-1 lead at 8:27.
Halliday tipped Thomas Chabot’s shot from inside the blue line to bring the Senators to within 3-2 at 9:19 of the third period.
“I got my eyes up, I saw Pinto was there. It was a nice tip by (Halliday),” Chabot said. “I thought even in the second, we had a lot of zone time, we had a lot of chances. Sometimes you’ve got to bear down on the scoring chances you’re going to get because you’re going to get only a few against these guys.”
NOTES: The Hurricanes became the third reigning Stanley Cup champion to reach 20 wins in 26 games or fewer, following the 1929-30 Boston Bruins (23 games) and the 1984-85 Edmonton Oilers (26 games). ... Carolina became the first reigning Stanley Cup champion to post a point streak of at least nine games since the 2019-20 St. Louis Blues (11 games). ... Slavin scored his 12th career game-winning goal and passed Joe Corvo for the second-most by a defenseman in Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers history behind Justin Faulk (19). ... Carolina forward Nikolaj Ehlers missed a third straight game with a lower-body injury. … Hurricanes defenseman K'Andre Miller had one block in 18:41 of ice time in his return to the lineup after missing a 3-1 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday because of an illness. ... The Senators were 0-for-2 on the power play and are 0-for-12 in their past four games. ... Ottawa forward Tim Stutzle had a four-game goal streak against Carolina end.