Jamie Benn didn’t receive a gold star for his career milestone, instead he got a gold stick.

The Dallas Stars honored their captain for reaching the 1,000 NHL points milestone in a special ceremony before their game against the Utah Mammoth at American Airlines Center on Saturday.

A tribute video featuring highlights of Benn’s 1,000 points aired on the arena video board.

Stars president and CEO Brad Alberts gave the Stars captain a Tiffany crystal on behalf of the NHL.

Dallas general manager Jim Nill presented Benn with a gold stick to commemorative the career achievement.