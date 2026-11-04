Jets rally from four goals down late in third, shock Canadiens in OT

Samberg caps crazy comeback at 3:30 after Winnipeg scores four in final 2:39 of regulation

Jets at Canadiens | Recap

By Sean Farrell
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

MONTREAL -- The Winnipeg Jets rallied from four goals down in the dying minutes of the third period before shocking the Montreal Canadiens with a 5-4 overtime victory at Bell Centre on Tuesday.

Winnipeg, which entered the game on a nine-game losing streak (0-7-2), began its comeback with 2:39 remaining in regulation. Tyrel Bauer scored his first NHL goal to make it 4-1 after Dylan DeMelo's dump-in took a funny bounce off the left boards.

Morgan Barron made it 4-2 at 18:03, electing to shoot on a 2-on-1 and beating Jacob Fowler glove side with a shot off the crossbar from the right circle.

Kyle Connor then scored twice on one-timers from the right circle with Stuart Skinner pulled for the extra attacker to tie the game. He cut it to 4-3 with one minute remaining before scoring again with a shot that deflected in off the stick of Noah Dobson to make it 4-4 with 33 seconds left.

Dylan Samberg completed the crazy comeback at 3:30 of overtime. Gabriel Vilardi took the puck away from Lane Hutson along the boards, allowing Adam Lowry to feed a cutting Samberg, who scored blocker side from right circle. 

Bauer and Barron each finished with a goal and an assist, and DeMelo and Mark Scheifele each had two assists for the Jets (5-8-3), who were coming off a 7-0 loss at the Carolina Hurricanes on Monday. Skinner made 18 saves.

Cole Caufield scored twice, and Juraj Slafkovsky had two assists for the Canadiens (9-3-3), who had won five in a row but extended their point streak to eight games (6-0-2). Fowler made 42 saves.

Owen Beck gave Montreal a 1-0 lead at 3:05 of the first period, scoring from the top of the left circle for his first goal of the season.

Josh Anderson made it 2-0 at 18:18. He got the puck along the boards, skated into the slot, and lifted a backhand over Skinner.

Caufield extended the lead to 3-0 with a power-play goal at 4:00 of the second period, burying a rebound past a diving Skinner from the bottom of the left circle.

Caufield then made it 4-0 with another power-play goal 46 seconds into the third period. He roofed a shot from a sharp angle over the shoulder of Skinner, who was anticipating a cross-crease pass to Alex Newhook.

Latest News

Starman thriving while juggling Rangers broadcasts, family business

Hall of Famer Burke ‘full package and the real deal,’ Bettman says

Burke impacted many at all levels on his path to Hockey Hall of Fame Builder

Jones trying to be ‘best player I can’ for Panthers after foot injury last season

Clarke ‘happy to be a key contributor’ for Kings, ready for leadership role

Boldy, Wild run point streak to six with win against Flyers

Point gets first multigoal game of season, Lightning edge Red Wings

Schmaltz breaks tie in third, Mammoth edge Maple Leafs

Coyle has four points, Blue Jackets ease past Avalanche

Josi, Colton each has goal, assist, Predators cool off Hurricanes

Lowe congratulates Nugent-Hopkins on games played record

Hertl's late power-play goal lifts Golden Knights past Penguins

Jack Hughes scores twice for Devils, Hellebuyck wins home debut against Oilers

Garand makes 32 saves, Rangers defeat Blues to end four-game skid

Robertson scores natural hat trick, Stars hold off Capitals

Jon Hamm joins Blues broadcast booth for intermission interview

NHL Status Report: Malkin out for Penguins against Golden Knights

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest