Nashville made it 2-0 at 3:13 when Adam Wilsby’s shot through traffic hit Alex DeBrincat’s stick and Stamkos’ ankle before deflecting past Gibson.

“We got those two goals, and we really dominated the start of the game,” Forsberg said. “There are things we could have done better for the rest of the game, but (Annunen) is getting paid to stop pucks and he did a great job.”

Raymond pulled Detroit within 2-1 17 seconds into the second period, gathering up the puck in his own end before skating down the right wing and beating Annunen with a wrist shot for his 11th goal.

“In the first period, we were losing a lot of stick battles along the boards,” Raymond said. “After that, we created a lot of chances, but we need to be more efficient when they come.”

Forsberg scored an unassisted goal to make it 3-1 at 18:13. He stole the puck from Emmitt Finnie at the blue line and skated to the high slot before putting a wrist shot over Gibson’s glove.

“It was a broken play and I capitalized on it,” Forsberg said. “I had a lot of room and a lot of time to make my decision and I got off a good shot.”

Andrew Copp pulled Detroit within 3-2 at 15:53 of the third period, scoring from the top of the crease after Raymond’s pass hit Forsberg and deflected to him in front of the net.

The Red Wings pulled Gibson with 2:09 to play, but couldn’t create a good scoring chance.

“I think the game got away from us in parts of the second period and maybe the last 10 minutes of the third,” Brunette said. “But we got some big (defensive) plays at the end and hung on.”

NOTES: Gibson was starting for the second straight day after shutting out the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-0 on Friday afternoon. McLellan said Gibson’s performance and the extra time between games helped him go with him again against Nashville. … Stamkos’ goal in the first period was his 26th against the Red Wings, moving him past Alex Ovechkin for the most among active players. He has 46 points, including 20 assists, in 47 games against Detroit. … McLellan (675-474-151) coached his 1,300th NHL game.