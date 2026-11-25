Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, also known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his insight and wit with readers each Wednesday. This week analyzes how the Winnipeg Jets have overcome an autumn of adversity to surpass the .500 mark and challenge for a Stanely Cup Playoff berth.

One could say the Winnipeg Jets' crisis-filled first quarter of the season had them turn "Beat Adversity" into a rallying cry.

"The Jets have become the 'Loveable Underdogs,' of the NHL," said author and Winnipeg Sun reporter Ty Dilello in an email. "It's an easy team to root for because -- no matter the obstacles -- they forge ahead."

The Jets picked themselves up after a nine-game skid (0-7-2), dusted themselves off and started all over again after trading goalie Connor Hellebuyck to the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 23. They begin a three-game road trip at the Boston Bruins on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; NESN, TSN3).

"I'm very comfortable with what we accomplished over a period of time," Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff said.

Cheveldayoff credits his core players for staying the course during the eruptions. That includes an upper-body injury to ace defensemen Josh Morrissey, who went down in the fourth game of the season and missed 14 games.

Morrissey scored at 1:58 of overtime for a 4-3 home victory against the New York Islanders on Nov. 19. It was his first goal of the season.

"Josh means so much to our group and proved it on his return to the lineup," Cheveldayoff said via email. "One of our strengths is the leadership group -- Morrissey, Mark Scheifele, Kyle Connor and Adam Lowry -- who have something to prove. The built-in distractions easily could have hurt us, but our group looked to each other for answers."

Scheifele overtook Hockey Hall of Famer Dale Hawerchuk (929) for the most points in Jets history and became the franchise's greatest goal-scorer in 4-3 shootout loss to the Vegas Golden Knights at Canada Life Centre on Saturday with No. 380, passing his mentor and hero Hawerchuk (379). He became the third active player to lead a franchise in goals, assists and points, joining Aleksander Barkov (Florida Panthers) and Alex Ovechkin (Washington Capitals).

"Mark IS Winnipeg Jets hockey," said Connor who assisted on the goal along with Morrissey.

"Mark and Kyle are the two DRIVERS of our team," Cheveldayoff said. "They have very different personalities yet have an uncanny sense of chemistry together."

Scheifele's record-breaking red light detonated a sustained crowd roar that later inspired the usually stoic 33-year-old to admit, "It was a moment I'll remember forever."

"Winnipeg fans are forever passionate," NHL.com independent correspondent Darrin Bauming said in an email. "Meanwhile, this team will always have a chip-on-its-shoulder mentality, whether it's genuinely their own mentality or whether it's something put on them from the outside perspective.

"Cheveldayoff did a truly incredible job with the return (from the Devils' trade) he was able to secure. He remained patient and that was impressive. The challenges in this market are real and unique."

Arguably, "unique" best describes two Jets' victories following their nine-game slump. First was rallying from down 4-0 with four goals in the final 2:39 of the third period and Dylan Samberg's goal at 3:30 of overtime for a 5-4 victory against the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 3 that launched a six-game winning streak.

"It was not a script that you want to partake too often, because the stories don't always end up like that," Cheveldayoff told TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun

Just 11 days after "The Montreal Miracle," the Jets trailed the Chicago Blackhawks by four goals late in the second period at United Center. They trailed 4-0 at 14:44 of the second before scoring twice to enter the locker room down 4-2. Third-period goals from Cole Perfetti and Gabriel Vilardi, the latter at 18:47, tied the game 4-4 en route to a 5-4 shootout win the night Scheifele passed Hawerchuk with a goal and three assists to reach 933 points in the NHL.

"We never let ourselves be counted out," Cheveldayoff said. "That's an important thing."

Winnipeg Free Press reporters Mike McIntyre and Ken Wiebe observed that the Jets reminded them of legendary author Charles Dickens' "Tale of Two Cities," the headline stating a heckuva tale of two seasons.

"It was the best of times, it was the worst of times," they wrote. "It's been nothing short of a Hollywood movie, really."

During the Hellebuyck upheaval, Jets coach Scott Arniel said it felt as if his blood pressure was doing a cha-cha-cha.

"A lot of ups and downs," Arniel told the Free Press. "The emotions have been at both ends."

Stuart Skinner and Nico Daws, the latter imported in the Hellebuyck deal, are handling the goaltending. And the latest wows are being directed at 18-year-old center Viggo Bjorck, who scored his second NHL goal against Vegas. Despite concerns about his size (5-foot-9, 177 pounds) the slim native of Stockholm, Sweden, not only made the team but is earning rockstar status.

"Fans love him," said Dilello, "because of his size -- and in typical Winnipeg fashion -- he's the perennial underdog but looks like he'll be a franchise player for years to come."

Loveable underdogs? You bet they are, or as McIntyre and Wiebe put it:

"Whether it was the outside noise about the Hellebuyck soap opera; the 'sky is falling' feeling during their lengthy skid; the 'how the heck did they do that' comebacks; the Scheifele franchise records … there's just something about this team."